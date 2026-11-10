Final Ravens NFL Trade Deadline Big Board

The Baltimore Ravens have every reason to be as motivated to sell at the NFL trade deadline as any team in the league.

Okay, not as much as the Chargers or Colts or the Titans … but certainly as much as the Eagles as a team with Super Bowl aspirations that has never looked the part this year. The Ravens are the dregs whether they want to admit it or not – they have lost four in row being outscored by 70 points, they have allowed 33 points or more in three straight games and failed to score 14 in four straight and it’s far more likely than not that Lamar Jackson doesn’t see the field again this season no matter what the scoop jockeys peddle.

They are the worst second-half team in the NFL, the coaching staff has been totally overwhelmed thus far, and if you are looking for individual success stories from a player-development standpoint, well, there is first-round pick Vega Ioane and, pending unrestricted free agent linebacker Trenton Simpson, and Zay Flowers has had halves of football with Jackson that have been otherworldly and been largely invisible otherwise.

If you are looking at critical tiebreakers – the isn’t going to be an AFC North title, sorry – well a .286 strength of victory is third-worst on the AFC and Baltimore has just two AFC wins (lowly Colts and Titans) and their -47 scoring differential is better than only the Colts, Titans, Dolphins and Chargers. And they are 7-15 playing games that Jackson doesn’t start since he became their starter. They get whipped in the trenches with regularity and this offensive line – the “construction“ of which is a fire-able offense in and of itself – is probably not done getting QBs hurt.

But none of that matters in Owings Mills (that’s what the access merchants are saying), where they talk a big game and hype-up an alleged winning culture that died years ago. So what does that mean as the trade deadline looms Tuesday afternoon? Here’s where things stand:

Additions

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Cam Jurgens (64) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Jurgens – Not nearly as good at center as Ioane, and will command $17M next season anyway. Dealing a potential top 40 pick for him in 2028 – while he was concussed, by the way – would get you fired soon enough in an organization that was serious about winning.

Jacoby Brissett – Giving up essentially fourth-round value for him may also blow up in their face. His ability to stay upright behind this offensive line could be a real issue and lacks the legs to help unlock Derrick Henry in a broken run game.

Additional Options

None - Yeah, this is over. The payroll is bloated beyond belief already, this was supposedly an elite roster all along and, while desperately needing all the picks they can muster to try to get out of an ugly salary-cap crunch (explained in detail in “The Daily Flock” below), they have already mortgaged future drafts. Even trying to make the case for a cheap veteran kicker like Joey Slye doesn’t make sense anymore and Jake Moody did boom one from 50-plus Thursday.

Subtractions

None – To this point, hubris and stubborn remain the rule for a front office that has been unable to steward this sinking ship anywhere but down – consistently – since the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

Suggested Subtractions

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry – Longtime NFL general manager Marty Hurney explained on “The Daily Flock” how open he would be to moving the future Hall of Famer (“I’m not calling but I sure am listening,” is how he framed it). We have talked to execs around the NFL who believe Henry is cooked in Baltimore behind this line (3.4 yards/carry the last four weeks) and needs to go. Mark Levin, former Commanders salary cap guru who oversaw salary cap and agent administration for the NFLPA for roughly 25 years, also believes the team should try to get a fourth-round pick for him. He's 32, where RB careers expire, and being run into the ground.

Ronnie Stanley – His cap situation is ugly no matter what with $28M in dead cap hoveering in 2027. Now would be the perfect time to see what Carson Vinson could do and as a former Pro Bowl left tackle, in a shallow OL market, execs tell me he could fetch a decent return.

Rashod Bateman – Hasn’t cracked 300 receiving yards this season is still good for catching less than two of every three balls he sees and has never living up to his draft billing outside of what was really one 10-game stretch in 2024. With a $13M salary next year, he’s gone one way or the other in the spring.

Calais Campbell – At age 40, this is his last hurrah. Being a part of a rotation with the Lions or Chiefs would seem to make a lot of sense, for starters, or even a return to Jacksonville where he spent his best seasons after they just lost a dominant defensive tackle for the season.

Others – No one I talk to thinks any winning team would want anything to do with the contracts Roquan Smith or Mark Andrews, though the Ravens should be highly motivated to jettison both by any means possible.

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