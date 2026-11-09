The Usual Suspects Are Up To Their Usual Antics Reporting On Lamar Jackson's Latest Injury. Beware

Lamar Jackson does an incredible job of not letting people into his private thoughts or inner circle.

Through years of the highest-profile contract negotiations in modern US sports and for nearly a decade in the NFL, he has managed to keep access merchants and national-media types at bay regarding details and timetables and ongoing machinations of all sorts. And it drives them mad and drives them to extremes to the point that whenever he suffers an injury or reaches another inflection point in his contract, the misinformation and guessing or quasi-information that they peddle for others hoping to influence Jackson in some way or another reaches critical mass.

It never takes long for them to come out telling you when Jackson should be back and will be back; and if you are paying attention, the results speak for themselves. History has a way of repeating and I'd expect more of the same here. I doubt he throws a pass this season and might never again in Baltimore without massive capitulation from owner Steve Bisciotti this offseason.

Of course, many of the very same people who told you there was a “realistic chance” he’d play a week after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 4, are up to their usual tricks. The same people who said he would be back for the Packers game last year or who said he would be back for Week 17 two years before that – or certainly the playoff game with the Bengals – now want you to believe they have the scoop on what comes next for Jackson before he has even really begun any sort of recovery from the thumb surgery he just underwent.

Of course, this reporting always frames things like Jackson has every chance to swoop in and save the day. Somehow, it always seems to come from a perspective that would sell hope and expectations to fans, and put that all on one individual. In this case, it's made to seem like the QB has given some sort of explicit promise to his teammates to save them from the front office and coaching staff that is under intense scrutiny for the serious miscalculations they continue to make, and rescue them all.

Meantime, Zay Flowers, one of the players closest to him, wouldn't dare make a public projection about where he would ever catch a pass from Jackson again after he suffered the thumb injury in Week 8: "That's not really anything I can comment on, and that's not anything I can really control in my situation. So, that's something I can't really comment on for you."

And all of this comes at a time when the Ravens are hitting new lows with a young coaching staff during this four game losing streak, while former coach John Harbaugh is the leader for NFL Coach of the Year with the upstart Giants. And with the Ravens pushing back on the obvious notion they should be shedding salary with a bloated roster and terrible cap situation through these same media types,. Al the while successful exec on other NFL teams know what really makes sense for the Ravens by Tuesday afternoon (selling at the deadline).

That’s the backdrop.

The loud truths about the realities of this roster are being shouted by those in the media not constrained by having to protect sources (and former Ravens players and coaches at that). And with all attention being paid on team president Sashi Brown and general manager Eric DeCosta as they assumed even more power and control of the entire organization after replacing a super-established coach with a big voice with a rookie struggling to find his, we get always-ambitious "reporting" about Jackson's ankle injury. The another wave after his thumb was crushed by a pass rusher as soon as he dropped back for the first time upon returning from the significant ankle absence.

Don't Fall For The Okey-Doke

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we discussed at length with Bomani Jones on “The Daily Flock” the number of people Jackson actually confides in seems to grow smaller by the years (link to the show is below),. He is going make the decision he needs to make, at the appropriate time, in the best interest of his health and career based on the information available whenever he is close to being cleared to play again.

That's a good six weeks down the line; what all logic and stats and game film is telling you is a Ravens season far more lost than last year’s. Jackson has not played a full game since Brazil in Week 3, which is also conveniently left out of the "reporting" on him. And he reached a point where his future is in no way guaranteed given the poison pills he adroitly negotiated into his contract (no-tag clause, no-trade clause, $84M cap hit) coming to pass while this front office is under scrutiny and this roster is under scrutiny like never before.

He worked long and hard for the right to get to this point where he controls his own destiny through arduous negotiations going back to the conclusion of his third season in the NFL. The idea that he is telling people right now he will be back in December to save the season - and his teammates are taking it as fact - is preposterous. (Watch Flowers's expression when they ask him about Jackson's future last week - I'd trust that.

The idea he is making those decisions now given all the variables laid out above paints him as far less shrewd than he is, and if this feels a lot like the same ‘ol pressure trying to be applied on him from the same ‘ol places playing the same ‘ol games,, you aren't alone. It was just a few weeks ago that Ravens rookie coach Jesse Minter, was facing pointed questions after calling a high-ankle sprain “day-to-day” for nearly three weeks before changing his tune only after Jackson met the media to talk about it.

Let History Be Your Guide

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) celebrates with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after a touchdown during overtime against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a different sort of standard that has applied to this quarterback all along.

And it has much to do with the fact he employs no agent, and not even a marketing guy or business manager. Jackson doesn't play the PR game and at this I suspect he never will.

Team Jackson has no one willing or interested in getting in the muck with the types who sling this stuff and live in the muck, which inherently means that those who do will double and triple down on getting their narratives pushed by the scoop jockeys. NFL teams are loaded with them – nepo babies and climbers and wounded execs looking for sympathetic figures in the media who will launder their reputations and push them for jobs and help them create narratives that are incredibly important to their careers and job security.

I lived in that world for 15 years; I know exactly how the sausage is made and who plays the game at the dirtiest and shadiest levels. The stories are uniquely driven by the “sources” of such veiled speculation (then packaged as “reporting”), which is serving the self-interest of those pushing it to whomever will print it first or Tweet it first, with no pushback.

The fact that Jackson has amassed NBA levels of power and control and leverage over the 2027 Baltimore Ravens offseason and roster decisions and, in many respects, their very direction is truly unique (Domonique Foxworth explained Jackson’s unicorn status), And it bedevils execs and agents and media-types around the league who cannot control this situation nearly in the way they do most others.

So here is all you need to know about what’s next for Jackson: He will be back when he feels like himself and able to do everything he needs to do to protect himself, especially behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Only if it also truly makes sense in the standings and, I suspect, only if this looks like a football team that could muster anything in the postseason.

It won’t matter what Minter says in the interim or what the talking heads say between now and then. But rest assured that Minter, who would not even comment last week on if surgery has taken place, will continue to call it a decision where the player and doctors and team all agree it’s right for him to play.

“I think it's just a decision for his best interest,” Minter said often in October during the ankle injury. “That's really what every decision is always going to be about."

Jackson will play no small role in that determination. The team’s ability to salvage anything from this season by mid-December will have plenty to do with that (they are 7-15 without him since he became their starter). The fact that Jackson has one of the more unique contract situations in league history is absolutely central to all of this as well.

There are millions of reasons why the Chiefs and Bills are always redoing their deals with their MVP quarterbacks, and never letting them get anywhere near the final year of their contracts. This is a uniquely Ravens problem, and one that just keeps repeating.

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