The Ravens front office has a lot of work to do this week.

It’s as simple as that.

There weren’t many surprises in the team’s initial 53-man roster save for one massive upset at the quarterback position, and the Ravens needed to weed through their own contracts this weekend before turning the attention to players just released elsewhere in the coming days. Expect them to be very active, and numerous trades are also still possible.

There are certainly some significant conclusions to be drawn, even from a roster than is very much in flux, and the areas of particular concern coming in to training camp largely seem to be just as needy now. In some cases, even more so.

As for the 53-man roster itself:

We have set our initial 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/SeKtsXrdq7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2026

Here are the key takeaways from the roster transactions that became official on Sunday (with some players we thought who could get cut elsewhere now available who make a lot of sense for Baltimore):

Fagnano Fights To 53

Joe Fagnano was basically a weekend invite to Owings Mills. He was a tryout arm who managed to stick around and be a camp arm who then got thrust into playing the bulk of the first preseason game with veteran Skylar Thompson suddenly headed to IR.

All he has done is produce at a remarkable level to the point where the Ravens didn’t want to risk losing him to another team by putting him on the practice squad. There is an argument to be made he might end up fitting this new system more than veteran No. 2 QB Snoop Huntley. Teams around the NFL were stockpiling QBs, so this isn’t just a Baltimore thing (Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Atlanta and Cleveland kept four), and this is as bonkers of an undrafted success story as we’ve seen in a long time.

“I think I’ve done a nice job to put myself in a good position,” Fagnano said Friday. “I can put my head on the pillow tonight knowing that I gave it all that I had.”

Fagnano’s ridiculous climb overshadowed what Ethan Burke (Texas) did as an undrafted rookie to crack the linebacker room on the opening roster.

Thrown For A Loop

The Ravens could have made the bold move of releasing struggling kicker Tyler Loop before roster cuts and bringing in vets to compete for the job. But there is a lot of competition for those legs and no guarantees, and it would have been surprising for Baltimore to move on from the 2025 draft pick without seeing him handle a true competition first.

It would be naïve and silly not to bring other kickers in ASAP. They need to stop being overly stubborn about this pick being the solution. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter alluded to such after Loop missed two more kicks Friday night and if they don’t push him with a kicker with an NFL pedigree, it will be to their own detriment.

“I think you want to see makes in games, and so it’s something we’ll continue to look at,” Minter said Friday.

Linebacker Limbo

It’s no secret around the league the Ravens are trying to add a middle linebacker who could make an impact. We have to see when last year’s breakout backer, Teddye Buchanan, is really able to play again as he is coming back from a late-season ACL tear and Jay Higgins is sitting in a key position on their depth chart right now behind Roquan Smith.

And Smith hasn’t been himself since 2023 and is pushing 30.

Trenton Simpson didn’t take a rep in the preseason because they are very thin here. There is a lot to pick through on waivers right now. The Steelers released former Ravens third-round pick Malik Harrison, who Baltimore had been keeping an eye on and was a casualty of a big salary and Pittsburgh’s linebacker depth.

Short On Playmakers

The Ravens should be on the prowl for a pass catcher. Devontez Walker didn’t have a breakthrough summer – LaJohntay Wester was kinda that guy from a veteran standpoint – and Ja’Kobi Lane is very raw - with very high upside - and Zay Flowers has been dinged up.

The NFL did not place receiver Rashod Bateman on the Commissioners Exempt List following his arrest on three counts of family violence charges, but that situation remains under review and his status could change. There isn’t a lot of there, there, and trade potential remains high.

And this group is very thin at running back, with rookie Adam Randall ending up on IR-Designated to Return after a strong performance Friday. Jaleel McLaughlin, just released by the Broncos, played for rookie coordinator Declan Doyle in Denver.

The lack of a fullback, or a designed Joker like Randall, and so few ready-to-play tight end options is another indicator to further our belief that this is going to be a heavy 11 personnel team coming out of the gate.

So Many Corners

The Ravens are going to have to either get really creative with how they deploy corners on game day, or some good football players are going to be scratched until or unless injuries occur.

They haven’t moved Marlon Humphrey to safety yet, and it doesn’t sound like that’s coming, and they are, frankly, loaded at safety too. Something is going to pop here between now and Week 1. This secondary is definitely the strength of the team.

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