Five Reasons The Colts Could Beat The Ravens Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts surely looked like a playoff team before quarterback Daniel Jones’s body began breaking down last season. And they chewed up and spit out Jesse Minter’s vaunted Chargers defense, on the road no less on their way to a potential push for the top seed in the AFC.

If Jones is able to pick up where he left off before tearing his Achilles – and really suffering a shoulder injury a few weeks before that – there is every reason to believe the Colts could hang 30 points here again. Of course, how he performs in his real game back this far ahead of schedule is one of many murky variables hanging over this opening game. Anyone thinking this will be a cakewalk for Baltimore, because the Colts ended up missing the playoffs last year, may be in for a rude awaking.

And while we’ll refrain from making a formal prediction on this game until the final injury report comes out, there is absolutely a cogent case can be made for Indianapolis ruining Minter’s head coach debut, though we doubt it would as emphatically as they tore through his defense last October.

Here’s where things could swing Indy’s way:

Interior LOS

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is on both sides of the ball.

There are going to be major questions asked of the Ravens guards/center on offense. And if Nnamdi Madubuike doesn’t play – and we have long had the impression the Ravens have always been planning for that case - and starting linebacker Teddy Buchanan doesn’t play, the Ravens could have interior front seven issues, too. That’s a tough way to play a team this efficient on offense on the road on a fast track.

Starting C Jovaughn Gwyn has barely played NFL football on offense (11 snaps) and Vega Ioane is making his NFL debut at guard and this five-man OL unit never played a real snap together in the preseason. And the starting defense didn’t play either, so tackling could be substandard against elite offensive talent.

“It is going to be a major emphasis to be able to tackle really well in space,” Minter said. “And certainly try to limit those opportunities for them to create explosives on throws where they are not really trying to throw the ball down the field."

History Might Repeat

Indy rolled up 38 points last time Minter faced them, and if he’s stubborn about not going to more man coverage and ramping up the blitz rate, it could get ugly again. You don’t want to change your spots that often and probably not in his first game ever, and the nickel and dime coverages he loves fueled the ability to stop the run with lighter personnel and eliminate big plays at the same time. There is strong reason to believe that won’t work against this opponent.

Jones doesn’t want to attack deep and he is at his best throwing within five yards of the LOS and gutted Mintner in the quick game last time (15/18 for 140 yards and 2 TDs and a 136.5 rating throwing under 5 yards downfield). Sticking Kyle Hamilton on Tyler Warren more than say, Derwin James drew that assignment for Minter in LA last year, might make sense, too.

If Jonathan Taylor goes for 7.0/carry with three TDs against Minter's nickel and dime looks, newflash, the Ravens probably ain't winning this football game.



“Everything that's happened in the past is an opportunity to grow and learn and to take things from,” Minter said of that Week 7 loss. “So, that's great tape, obviously, for myself to look at — I'm the one that was running the defense in that game — and so there are a lot of things that we're trying to look at and do. “





Continuity Wins Early

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are not changing their spots whatsoever from last year. They aim to pick up where they left off when their QB was healthy. And they beat this Ravens defensive scheme – then run by mastermind Mike Macdonald – in 2023 and shredded Mintner last year as noted. They bring back the same key elements from last year and the same coaches and schemes that had them among the NFL’s best into November.

It’s change everywhere for the Ravens, a franchise that resisted it for nearly two decades, and going on the road with an offensive coordinator who has never called a play might be problematic at first.

Colts Nickel Defense

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo isn’t as decorated as Minter, but he had his moments with the Bengals and is quite familiar with Ravens personnel. We believe a lack of proven NFL tight ends will lead to Ravens going with more 11 personnel than ever before in the Lamar Jackson era. Even those rookies – Josh Cuevas and Matthew Hibner – are more slot WRs than TEs.

Anarumo can counter that with an array of corners who can probably win against these youngsters early manning up and trying to muscle them up, allowing him to attack Jackson with more bodies. Sauce Gardner was always overhyped but he’s better than he’s shown, Charvarius Ward is a proven veteran and young nickel Justin Walley is a player on the rise. (Former NFL head coach Rick Venturi of the Colts broadcast team does a deep dive on this potential personnel miss-match with me on "The Daily Flock" below).

We have a feeling the Ravens are going to be running the ball quite a bit, including Lamar.

Special Teams

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after missing the game winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens need kicker Tyler Loop to shake off a miss to end last season and improve from the playoffs and a very shaky preseason. He has yet to show he can hit from distance and this offense could be off kilter for a multitude of reasons. The punter is a stone-cold rookie.

Colts went with a young kicker too, but he had to beat out veteran Blake Grupe for the gig, unlike Loop who was handed it two years in a row. Will be the first game for a lot of the Ravens depth guys who have to perform on teams and the road ain’t easy in this league.

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