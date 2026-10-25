Four Ravens X-Factors For Clash vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season back at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, and the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game by capitalizing on their opportunities when presented with them.

With a win, the Ravens improve to 5-2 and could move back into the top spot in the AFC North division standings. A loss could drop them to last place after the Pittsburgh Steelers' overseas win, especially since the Cleveland Browns play a one-win team on Sunday.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

OLB Zion Young

Even before fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson went down with a season-ending pectoral injury, the second-round rookie was already following in his footsteps by playing regularly on defense in a rotational edge-setting role on early downs in his first season. Now that the Ravens' sack leader through six games is out for the year, Young will likely be asked to assume an even larger role as a pass rusher moving forward, starting in this game.

IOL Cam Jurgens

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The two-time Pro Bowl center will finally be making his debut for the Ravens after being acquired via trade a couple of weeks ago from the Philadelphia Eagles. His insertion into the starting lineup couldn't have come at a better time, as the Ravens will be facing a revamped Bengals interior defensive line that features a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers in Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence, whom he faced twice a year in the NFC East when he played against the New York Giants.

Jurgens' presence will allow standout first-round rookie Vega Ioane to return to his natural spot at right guard, where he began the season before a litany of injuries at center caused him to spend the last three games playing out of position.

DB Keondre Jackson

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson (39) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins out for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury, the second-year pro and special teams ace will likely not only get to see his first defensive snaps of the season but could emerge as a difference-maker in DIME packages. The Ravens could play him in the box near the line of scrimmage as a blitzer and heat-seeking missile in underneath coverage while allowing three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton to play further back in a somewhat more traditional safety role to help the unit better cover the middle of the field.

TE Mark Andrews

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) dices under Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) after making a catch during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite having last week off while on bye, the Bengals still lead the league in most receiving yards allowed to the tight end position this season with 451 yards through six weeks. While the Ravens have a pair of exciting young rookies at the position who have shown impressive flashes when called upon to play bigger roles this year, the three-time Pro Bowler remains a fixture in Baltimore's passing attack, leading all tight ends in offensive snaps played, targets, receptions and receiving yards. Andrews has had some of his best career games in this rivalry against the Bengals, where he has terrorized their off-ball linebackers and defensive backs alike.