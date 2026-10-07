Ravens Acquire Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens In Trade With Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens said goodbye to one of the best centers in the game this past March after they got outbid in their attempt to retain homegrown three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, who reset the top of the market by signing a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After injuries decimated their top three contingency plans at the position and forced them to slide over first-round rookie guard Olaivavega Ioane, general manager Eric DeCosta decided to swing for the fences and not wait until the midseason trade deadline to find a permanent fix.

Shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that they are acquiring two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade, the team officially announced the move from their own social media account.

We have acquired Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles! pic.twitter.com/WveOQzYJZO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 7, 2026

"Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process," DeCosta said in a statement. "He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line – a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore."

According to Schefter's report, the Ravens are receiving Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. After reportedly being in concussion protocol, Jurgens has already passed his physical to finalize the trade and is expected to make his debut as the new anchor in the middle of the Ravens' offensive line next week when they play the Cleveland Browns in their first division game of the season, per Schefter.







Jurgens and Linderbaum were the top two center prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft and came off the board one round apart. The Ravens used the first-round pick they acquired after trading Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to take Linderbaum at No. 25 overall out of Iowa, and the Eagles waited patiently for Jurgens to fall into their lap at No. 51 overall out of Nebraska.

Linderbaum was a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 while Jurgens sat behind future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce as a rookie, started next to him at guard for 11 games in 2023 and was voted to each of the last two Pro Bowls as a center, including his breakout 2024 season that saw him hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

This move has the potential to be the most impactful in-season trade DeCosta has made since he acquired four-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker Roquan Smith at the 2022 deadline from the Chicago Bears in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

That aggressive swing took the defense from good to truly elite that year and the next under former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. This one for Jurgens can do the same for this year's offense under first-time play-caller Declan Doyle, as his unit has already shown flashes of being explosively elite.

To go from losing initial front-runner Danny Pinter (Petalla) in a joint practice in late August to both Jovaughn Gywn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) within a few plays of each other in the same game to landing a massive upgrade over all the above is a great place to be. Now they go from having a solid interior offensive line through four games to having what could be one of the league's elite moving forward as other established starters like two-time Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley and John Simpson get healthier, and youngsters like Ioane and right tackle Roger Rosengarten gain more experience.

Ravens also reveal underrated moves

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (83) catches a pass of a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquiring Jurgens wasn't the only roster transaction the team made on Wednesday to improve their ability to block in the run game and pass protection. Just before news of the big trade broke, they announced the signing of veteran tight end Nick Vannett to the 53-man roster and second-year fullback Lucas Scott to the practice squad.

These two moves are in direct response to the confirmation of the season-ending torn Achellies suffered by veteran tight end blocking specialist Durham Smythe, who went down in the team's Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and was quickly ruled out after being taken to the locker room.

Vannett is in his 11th season and is well-traveled, having played for nine different teams in his first 10 years in the league. He was recently with the Seattle Seahawks during the summer before signing to the Ravens' practice squad last month. Scott originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Army and spent his rookie season on their practice squad. One or both could be part of the solution to the issues the offense has been having in short-yardage situations, in particular.