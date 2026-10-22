Grading Ravens Offensive Position Groups Through Six Weeks

With Week 6 in the rearview and Week 7 on the horizon, the 2026 NFL regular season is a third of the way in the books. The Baltimore Ravens currently find themselves in a three-way tie for the best record in the AFC North at 4-2, and the offense has been a major catalyst for the team's overall success.

Under new offensive coordinator and first-time play-caller Declan Doyle, they've fielded one of the most explosive and innovative units in the league, although the overall health of the roster has been an issue and kept them from performing at a high level in all four quarters in most of their games.

The talent that general manager Eric DeCosta amassed on the offensive side of the ball has shown flashes of brilliance and dominance and could be the driving force for this year's team as the defense continues to round into shape. Here's how each position group has graded out thus far.

Quarterback: A -

As with several other position groups on this team, health is the only obstacle keeping the Ravens' most gifted signal-caller from helping the offense reach its full potential. The differences in explosiveness, efficiency, and overall production with and without Lamar Jackson are beyond stark.

In the 14 quarters with the two-time league MVP under center, the Ravens have scored 116 points, 14 touchdowns, 967 passing yards and 1,464 total yards. He suffered an ankle sprain midway through the Ravens' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and in the 10 quarters without him, they've only mustered a third of those figures with 40 points, four touchdowns, 429 passing yards and 742 total yards. Jackson was playing at an MVP level before he went down and has more than enough time to catch up with Brock Purdy and Josh Allen and emerge as a frontrunner down the stretch.



Running back: B+

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Ravens rank second in the league in rushing yards and they've eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in all but one game, this position group has been more than solid but not spectacular. Five-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry leads the team in rushing by a mile with 534 yards, which ranks fourth in the league. He's only had two 100-plus-rushing-yard performances and is coming off his least productive game, where he was held to a season-low 58 yards and committed a costly fumble in the fourth quarter.

Fellow veteran Justice Hill has been a nice change-of-pace option, averaging 7.4 yards per rush and is still excelling in his primary pass-catching-and-blocking role. Third-year pro Rasheen Ali has yet to play a single snap on offense but has been a staple on special teams, covering and returning kicks.

Tight end: C

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after a touchdown with Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given Doyle's background as a former tight ends coach, there were heightened expectations for this remodeled bunch coming into the season. Injuries have impacted this group as well, with veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe suffering a season-ending torn Achilles and both three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and fourth-round rookie Matt Hibner sustaining minor hand injuries. Andrews has struggled with drops and had a slow start to the season with 23 catches on 33 targets for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown, while Hibner and fellow rookie Josh Cuevas have shown some promising flashes and have combined to record 12 catches on 13 targets for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receivers: B

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) and wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrate a touchdown by Zay Flowers (4) against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is yet another group that's been hit hard by the injury bug, with two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers missing a game and a half and being hampered in another with a hamstring strain. Standout third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane had his debut cut short in Week 1 with a fractured wrist that kept him out until this past Sunday, but he's looked good when healthy with five catches on eight targets for 51 receiving yards and four first downs.

Veteran Rashod Bateman has been a reliable chain-mover and stepped up when Flowers was hobbled and out of commission, but he is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. Third-year pro Devontez Walker leads the team with 18.8 receiving yards per catch and has recorded four catches for 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. Fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt has been a regular healthy scratch and has recorded one catch on two targets for 13 yards and a first down.

Offensive line: C

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Jovaughn Gwyn and John Simpson react REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

No position group has been hit harder by injury than this group, dating back to the summer when they lost projected starting center Danny Pinter for the year in a joint training camp practice. They lost their next two top centers in the same game in Week 3 and were forced to slide stud rookie right guard over the past three weeks and have had to play third-stringer Emory Jones in his spot the past two weeks. All that shuffling prompted DeCosta to make the bold move to trade for two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed a game with a toe injury, and this Sunday will mark their fifth different starting configuration this season.