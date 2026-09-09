JoVaughn Gwyn Isn’t the Worst-Case Scenario At Center

After months of uncertainty and speculation about who would snap the ball to Lamar Jackson, Jesse Minter ended the suspense on Monday by announcing that free-agent signing JoVaughn Gwyn will head into Week 1 as the Ravens’ starting center.

“I would say that's a Week 1 decision — not necessarily a permanent decision,” Minter clarified.

This decision marks a complete turnaround for the offensive line from last season to now, going from a Pro Bowler in the middle to a fourth-year depth piece who has yet to start a game in the NFL.

To many, the question is “why?” But to Minter, the reason was simple.

“This is a guy that when opportunity knocks, are you ready to take advantage? And he's done a really good job,” Minter added.

In the summer-long competition, originally a two-person race between Danny Pinter and recently signed Ethan Pocic, the battle changed when Pinter suffered a season-ending injury during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

Gwyn then came in and, on the first play of the 11-on-11 period, showed why he deserves the starting spot. Driving rookie defensive tackle Dominique Orange five yards off the line of scrimmage, opening a sizable hole for Derrick Henry to run through.

Gwyn’s Unconventional, Yet Affirming Path to Baltimore

After being drafted in the seventh round by the Falcons in 2023, Gwyn's start in the league consisted of serving as a backup to guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom in a Dwayne Ledford-coached unit.

That previous connection with Ledford paid off as Gwyn followed his coach to Baltimore this offseason. It’s typically hard for players to adapt to a new offensive scheme, but that adjustment period rarely occurred for Gwyn upon arriving at the Ravens.

The former All-SEC second-teamer finally shined, as his physical traits improved with the comfort he gained in the offense.

"[Jovaughn Gwyn] is really powerful and athletic. I would say that he has been really well-trained, because our offensive line coach [Dwayne Ledford] has coached him for the last few years. So, he really understands how we want to play, which is great," said Minter.

Gwyn Brings A lot of Interesting Traits

Gwyn offers several reassuring skills that should ease fans’ anxieties.

A bright spot in his game is his agility; the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder can move exceptionally well in the run game. His ability to overtake defenders on double teams and create angles to second-level defenders is crucial for a center in this zone-focused run scheme that Ledford brings from Atlanta.

He can also reach interior defenders effectively, with numerous reps of Gwyn taking control of 3-techniques and completely neutralizing them.

These skills first showed in the preseason against Philadelphia, where Gwyn graded out at a 90.8 overall on PFF against the Eagles. He even earned a spot on the PFF Team of the Week to start the preseason.

He also maintains his ground in pass protection; against the Vikings, he demonstrated a knack for handling stunts and anchoring against bull rushes.

Throughout the preseason, despite his limited experience, Gwyn was clearly the healthier option compared to Pocic.

He shows more prowess on the ground but can also improve as a pass protector while working alongside rookie Olavaivega Ioane and John Simpson.

Gwyn Has More Than Just Coaches’ Support

Gwyn has committed himself with the odds stacked against him since joining Baltimore, and his effort has rubbed off on many teammates.

“He’s been doing what he’s supposed to do since Minnesota, he’s been doing pretty good and I’ve got 100% confidence in him, Coach (Minter) spoke about it the other day. I feel like he's been doing a great job, being a general for the offensive line,” Lamar Jackson said after Tuesday’s practice.

The Overall Outlook

The key factor that will determine whether Gwyn remains a starting center will be communication. Having Gwyn in the starting lineup introduces another player with limited in-game experience; over three seasons in Atlanta, he only played 11 offensive snaps.

The center is essential to a strong offensive line because their job is to ensure everyone is on the same page and assignment sound. Those aspects will be challenging for Gwyn early in the season as he needs to develop in that area.

This is different from when Tyler Linderbaum was leading, and everyone simply listened to him. Now, all five must operate as a unit, making communication more critical than ever.

"I'm just showing that they could trust me and that I can be in there and get the job done," Gwyn stated.

JoVaughn Gwyn has exemplified the idea of "earned, not given” during his brief time in Baltimore, but now he has an opportunity to shape his NFL future. The road ahead isn’t getting any easier, especially with his first start being against All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.