Lamar Jackson's Ankle Among Many Injury Concerns As Ravens Beat Titans, 24-18: Key Takeaways From Ugly Win

The Ravens handled the Titans, as expected, in an ugly game, as expected, but lost Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury at the very end of the half that will color everything moving forward. And then a slew of injuries followed.

Jackson was listed as questionable to return at the half but his day was gone as the Ravens held a big lead (24-7), the field was slick, the Ravens were utilizing a makeshift offensive line – that held up remarkably well – and putting him back in this game under duress was never going to make sense. Jackson was limping on the sidelines and eventually went back to the locker room as the Ravens went on for a 24-18 win at M&T Bank Stadium that ended a four-game home losing streak.

Head coach Jesse Minter said after the game that he "we don’t know enough about it," yet to give a significant update on Jackson but added that there "were some talks" about him possibly re-entering the game, "so hopefully he's in a good spot."

That home losing funk was snapped due primarily to Jackson and receiver Zay Flowers (who was getting some medical attention as well very late in the game) putting together a ridiculously explosive half of football, but alas they have only played one full game together this season with Flowers dealing with a prior hamstring injury. The Ravens also lost top corner Marlon Humphrey to a calf injury, and blocking tight end Durham Smythe, who made an immediate impact as a pass protector and lead blocker, was immediately ruled out with an Achilles injury.

These were the key takeaways from a workmanlike victory in which the injury report could prove far more significant than the details of how this played out. (And the penalties were out of control again, too, with 13 for 131 yards in the game; the Ravens were tied for the NFL lead in offensive penalties through three weeks, and committed at least six penalties on that side of the ball for a fourth straight game). Oh, and young kicker Tyler Loop was true from 64 yards at the end of the half but missed from 40 yards when he could have put the game away.

"Oviously, it was unnaceptable," Minter said of the penaty parade.

Medical Concerns

Minter is going to be peppered about health questions this week. Again, hopefully, Jackson being out on the sidelines is hopefully some sort of positive sign.

The Ravens have been unable to keep a five-man unit together up front for any substantial period of time and guard Andrew Vorhees, thrust back into a starting role due to injuries, left early in the second half (foot) and did not return, with youngster Emery Jones taking over. Smythe was helping out considerably at the line of scrimmage and losing him for any period of time would be substantial.

Humphrey has been plagued by injuries in recent years and was having a difficult time in coverage. He carries the biggest cap hit of any corner in the NFL, and 10th-highest salary, and the Titans went after his replacement, veteran Chidobe Awuzie, when he left.

Vega Victorious

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) drops back to make a pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was reason to worry about Jackson in pass protection with the Titans boasting dominant defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons against a makeshift offensive line that featured rookie guard Vega Ioane making his first career start at center, a new position for him. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley did return from a toe injury and Simmons was held in check and the line was doing an excellent job overall.

In fact, as the game went on Simmons ended up lined up more on the end, taking aim at the tackles, with Ioane thriving under serious duress and then having to play the second half with backup QB Snoop Huntley, who had never really snapped to before with all his work this week at the new position focused on getting in sync with Jackson.

Jackson was 15-for-20 for 222 yards and two touchdown passes at the time he left the game, and he has been in tremendous form all season despite the offensive line being a problem in the past two weeks.

Rookie coordinator Declan Doyle alertly attacked the perimeter in the run game, with the Titans more vulnerable there and Baltimore best running behind the tackles. The Titans bottled up Derrick Henry, which was not surprising under the circumstances, but this was about volume and intent.

Flowers Powers

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball before a slide during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dynamo receiver got a little help from teammates with explosive plays, but he was still something of a one-man gang again. He came into this game with every catch this season (10 receptions on 12 targets through three weeks) going for a first down. That streak snapped but he was unstoppable with Jackson, nonetheless.

Flowers caught six of seven targets before the starting QB departed, for 119 yards and a touchdown. He fully extended for a ridiculous 52-yard catch down the sideline. He had a 19 yard catch-and-run for a TD. Four of his catches went for 11 yards or more and now 13 of his receptions have gone for that length on the season.

He was utilized out of the backfield again and in the slot and on the boundary.

Dropped The Dime/Stopped The Run

Minter had to embrace curbing his predilection for flooding the field with defensive backs against arguable the most tepid downfield passing attack in the NFL. We’re talking a Titans team not averaging six yards per attempt but one that could play some bully ball in the under-center run game and they showed that power on an early touchdown drive.

The coach needed to change his spots and lean into more big bodies up front with Nnamdi Madubuike back from neck surgery and he did just that. The Ravens entered this game playing dime coverage (six defensive backs) over a third of the time (second-most in the NFL) and he rolled that coverage out just five times in the first half as Baltimore took a commanding lead, 24-7, at halftime.

Minter has been playing nickel or dime 90% of the time; that dropped to 65% in the first half with the Ravens leaning on a 3-4 front more than they had all season. And it worked. Titans feature back Tony Pollard had 13 runs for just 38 yards (2.9/carry), Tennessee was always behind the sticks and chasing the game the run game was effective dead.

Goal-Line Stand

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball for 1 yard during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Madubuike’s presence was massive with the game still very much in doubt, at a time when the Titans were commanding the ball on the ground and young QB Cam Ward was looking comfortable. Baltimore led just 14-7 at the time and the Titans had four cracks on the ground from goal-to-go, they leaned into under center looks and heavy personnel and Baltimore held up.

Madubuike made the stuff on fourth down, and it triggered a 98-yard scoring drive for the Ravens that basically put this game out of reach.

Bookend Takeaways

Trenton Simpson continues to look speedy and instinctive at linebacker and keeps showing up at the right place at the right time. Ward tried a shovel pass that never looked like a smart play call, the ball ended up right in Simpson’s gut and he clung to it and immediately flipped field position in this game on the first drive.

Baltimore finished that drive with a Henry touchdown plunge. And at the end of the half, with the Ravens about to get the ball to start the second half, Ward connected with rookie Carnell Tate for a big gain down the sidelines but Kyle Hamilton tracked him down from behind and punched the ball loose for a fumble the Ravens recovered.

That set up the long field goal to extend the lead before the half, and was about the last time the Ravens roster seemed in tact with the wave of injuries about to come.

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