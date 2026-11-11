Jesse Minter Shares Expectations For Jacoby Brissett As Ravens Stop-Gap Starter

Whether it's until Lamar Jackson is healthy enough and willing to return to action or for the remainder of the 2026 season, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter made it clear that the recently acquired veteran Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starter moving forward.

After a month of watching his offense struggle and fail to score 14 points during their four-game losing streak, he believes the 11th-year veteran can reignite what was one of the most explosive units to open the 2026 season before injuries began to ravage the roster at the most important position.

"He's played for a bunch of different teams, been in a bunch of different systems. I think he'll operate our offense at a level required to be successful," Minter said. "He'll get the ball out on time. He'll be able to run the whole thing. He'll be a leader. He'll hold guys accountable. I'm just excited about the addition, the chance that gives us to kind of spark this thing."

This marks the second time in Brissett's career that he's been traded and the first in nearly a decade since he was shipped off to the Indianapolis Colts from the New England Patriots. Fortunately for him, his wealth of experience, with 73 career starts under his belt, and familiarity with Ravens quarterback coach Israel Woolfork, whom he worked with last year in Arizona, his acclimation process should be smooth.

"I expect him to hit the ground running," Minter said. "We'll pick up kind of an extra day with the guys (Tuesday), begin kind of a normal week of practice on Wednesday to get a day ahead [and] pick up an extra day later in the week. I think, especially with us playing on Monday, for his circumstance it's good to allow him as much time as possible."

While his new teammates had the weekend off, Brissett was around the Under Armour Performance Center getting up to speed with the new playbook and getting used to his new surroundings.

"We're really excited about the addition, and he's just a very mature pro that I think will bring a leadership style to our offense from the quarterback position," Minter said.

Unlike the other two quarterbacks whom the Ravens trotted out or were forced to play in place of their two-time MVP regular starter, Brissett gives them the ability to push the ball down the field and open up the passing game more. This will also aid in the improvement of the running game since opposing defenses won't be able to load the box nearly as much for fear of giving up big plays through the air.

Fully expect a return to form for some of the Ravens' biggest stars on the offensive side of the ball and the potential emergence of promising young talent with Brissett. The two most prominent are two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers, who totaled just six receiving yards in his last two games after averaging just over 101 yards in his first six, and five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, who's been held to under 100 rushing yards in four straight games.

Developmental prospect receives major props for gritty performance

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing both Jackson and primary backup Tyler Huntley in the first half of their Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, before they traded for Brissett, the Ravens had no other choice but to have undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano finish that game and make his first career start on a short week.

Going up against one of the best teams not only in the conference but in the entire league, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in primetime, the first-year signal caller had the odds stacked against him and an injured ankle but didn't blink or back down in a 33-10 drubbing at home, which resonated with his coaches and teammates alike,

"That guy earned a lot of respect in the locker room for going out there on Thursday night and dealing with what he was dealing with physically and playing and gutting through it and giving us everything that he had," Minter said.



Fagnano went 10-of-18 for 60 passing yards, threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, with a passer rating of 22.7. One of the additional benefits of adding such a seasoned veteran like Brissett to the position group is that the rookie can watch and soak up as much knowledge as he can about what it takes to become considered one of the best backups, stop-gap starters and possible bridge quarterbacks in he league.

"He's well aware of how we feel about him. I think he gets a chance now, again, as another guy that can honestly benefit from a guy like Jacoby coming in," Minter said. "This is the type of role that he could have for a long time if he takes this opportunity and really learns from it."