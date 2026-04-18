Let's Find A Perfect Prospect For The Ravens In Every Round Of The Draft

Trying to mock the first round of an NFL draft is an exercise in futility. Trying to match a player to a team in every round, is, well, perhaps a fool’s errand.

But the draft is finally less than a week away from getting started and we’ve heard from general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter and had a chance to digest a lot of material on the draft and speak to evaluators and decision makers and agents who are heavily involved in it. So why not take a crack at a player the Ravens could land on each round? That’s what this time of year is all about, really.

Of course, there is no way of knowing how these boards are going to fall, but I attempted to cover all of the key bases for a franchise that finds itself with more pressing needs at critical positions than we are used to, and also finds itself bereft of sufficient depth in some other key areas. If you’ve been reading our coverage the last few weeks, we’ve laid out a lot of less-obvious needs and those are very much addressed in this exercise, too.

So here goes:

Day One – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama LT

We told you from our sources a week ago the Ravens would have every motivation to stay at 14 and have their pick of intriguing options – especially along the offensive line – and while you can’t believe much of what you hear this time of year, when DeCosta commented about them being in a “sweet spot” at 14th overall, he wasn’t just trying to curry trade interest. It’s just the reality. This draft board is almost certain to align brilliantly with their needs, and I continue to believe because of the potential to land impact pass catchers more easily in Day Two, the Ravens go OL at one.

The evaluators I trust the most continue to preach the gospel of Proctor as someone Mock Draft Nation is sleeping on. He has all the potential to be the most impactful offensive lineman in this draft, he is the best pure left tackle prospect and he absolutely could spend a rookie season at guard waiting out Ronnie Stanley if he had to. He was obese like 15 months ago. Okay. But he has a higher ceiling than Utah tackle Spencer Fano. Heck maybe both are gone, but give me Proctor is he’s there - HYPER

Day Two – Eli Stowers, TE Vandy and DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State

I wouldn’t be shocked in the least if Stowers goes late in the first round. I jumped on two TEs in round one at 9-1 a while back. He can’t block but most of them can’t and he would be an ideal guy to replace Isaiah Likely – you know, the guy with the highest passer rating of any Raven catching balls from Lamar Jackson. But for these purposes, dump out of a pick next year, unload some of those fifth-rounders from this year and get Lamar a big target.

Orange would immediately fit in Baltimore’s rotation on early downs, give them insurance in case Broderick Washington is done. And given Nnamdi Madubuike’s uncertain future – DeCosta wasn’t exactly proclaiming he was back at the Liar’s Lunch – all the more reason why they need more upside up front. Could they get the best DT in the draft in the third round? That’s where they grabbed Nnamdi, right?

4th And 5th – Brett Thorson, P, Georgia aAnd An Indiana RB

If pick 130 wasn’t too high to take Jordan Stout, then grabbing his replacement in that round with this kind of pedigree would be a win, too. The Ravens have to get their special teams corrected, Minter does not have John Harbaugh’s background and expertise in that realm and field position matters. This would be right up their alley … I just think I am fudging this a little to have him not gone in Day Two.

And the Ravens better prepare as if Derrick Henry is going to be a lot more human than we’ve come to expect in his age 32 season, because that’s been the case for just about every RB in the history ofthis sport. Roman Hemby won a national title when he left Maryland for Indiana, he’s a local kid with upside and that’s always a cool story. The other Indiana RB Kaelon Black has do-it-all ability to help out on any down and Justice Hill’s getting close to age 30 and has dealt with numerous injuries. These kids are winners and could provide value.

6th And 7th - Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama and Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

It stands to reason the Ravens try to find a center of the future to replace Tyler Linderbaum sooner than this, but I hear they have taken a shine to this kid and it’s not a stretch to see why. His measurables are almost identical to Linderbaum and he is highly functional and athletic with plenty of upside. Might take some time, but for a team that once turned un-drafted Patrick Makari into a playoff-starting center, it’s on brand.

King isn’t the most traditional QB in the world but his comp might be Taysom Hill – maybe even a more powerful Hill. Hill was a discovery by Sean Payton, rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s mentor. Want to take pressure off Lamar in short yardage? Do we think that Mark Andrews direct snap left town with Todd Monken? I keep hearing this kid might not get drafted but having watched him play a bunch I find that odd.