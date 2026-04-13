Previewing Baltimore Ravens 2026 NFL Draft: Picks, Team Needs, And Post-Draft Plans

The pressure on the Baltimore Ravens front office to hit big in this upcoming rookie NFL Draft is the greatest it's been in recent memory.

The Ravens opened the regular season as preseason Super Bowl betting favorites, but ended the regular season with eight wins and nine losses. Rookie field goal kicker Tyler Loop had the Ravens' postseason chances at the tip of toes, but missed a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime head coach John Harbaugh was then fired in a shocking move by ownership.

The Ravens hired former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and began a new era in Ravens history.

A new era may have started in Baltimore, but this doesn't mean Baltimore is a city ready to watch their team start rebuilding. Superstar franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson keeps Baltimore in Super Bowl contention with the right cast of weapons and defenders around him. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta looks to have a huge weekend starting Thursday April 23.

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter and Eric DeCosta at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

How many draft picks do the Ravens have?

DeCosta currently has 11 draft picks to work with. They hold the No. 14 pick in the first round of their draft. They can trade down to increase the amount of picks they have or they can buy higher spots with their 11 draft picks. Considering how last season went and the mindset the Ravens are likely in competitively, they should be more likely to trade up then down.

Four of Baltimore's 11 draft picks are in the fifth round. Two of those selections are compensatory picks. One of the four selections originally belonged to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they traded the pick in exchange for former Ravens defensive lineman Odafe Oweh. It wouldn't be a surprise to see DeCosta move some of those picks to make an interesting trade up the draft.

Ravens team needs

The Ravens have finished No. 29 in passing yards allowed per game for two consecutive seasons. This is a problem that goes beyond the defensive backs.

The Ravens have actually drafted a corner or a safety in three of the past four drafts. DeCosta and Minter should not rely on Hendrickson and a returning Nnamdi Madubuike to fortify their defensive line. Increasing the depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage should be a major priority for the Ravens front office.

Three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum signed a colossal new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders through unrestricted free agency this past March. Finding an elite center in the rookie NFL Draft is rare and hard to do. Letting that draft pick walk out of your building after three Pro Bowl seasons in just four NFL seasons is also questionable. The Ravens now have the ask of replacing Linderbaum and improving the rest of the offensive line beyond the center position.

The loss of Isaiah Likely is one that went under the radar, but when you realize the lack of depth in Baltimore's pass catcher room, you realize Likely's role with the Ravens was only going to grow. Mark Andrews has struggled with durability and is only getting older.

Zay Flowers isn't the kind of receiver who should be relied on to receive 12 to 15 targets every single game, like Davante Adams or Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Beyond strengthening the offensive line, dynamic weapons in the backfield and on the perimeter would do wonders for Lamar Jackson's security as the captain of the offense.

Keep this in mind

The Ravens can save $19 million by releasing nine-year corner Marlon Humphrey after June 1. The Ravens would take on about $7 million in dead cap that would likely be spread out across two seasons. Nate Wiggins is taking longer to reach his full potential than the Ravens would like and Chidobe Awuzi is a short-term rotational option for the Ravens.

If top prospects at other needs are taken at No. 14, there's a possibility DeCosta drafts another top corner.