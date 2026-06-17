Most Surprising Player Who Could Make the Ravens' Roster After Minicamp

Coming into the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens knew right away they were going to make some investments at the tight end position.

A couple of days after watching Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar depart through free agency, the team brought in a free agent of their own, agreeing to a one-year deal with blocking specialist Durham Smythe, a 30-year old vet. All this, coming off three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews’ worst season since his rookie season eight years ago.

Then, during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ravens added two more tight ends to the mix, with the selections of fourth-rounder Matthew Hibner and fifth-rounder Josh Cuevas. Those picks look like they could really pay off for Baltimore, especially Cuevas, based on offseason workouts.

While Smythe is expected to mainly occupy Kolar’s role as the blocker, Likely’s role as the F-receiver/slot-style hybrid and could very well fall into Cuevas’ hands.

The Ravens drafted tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas in consecutive rounds.



With Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar out the door, there’s opportunity for playing time for the young guys this year. pic.twitter.com/GdXtd7p7kL — AJ Gersh (@AJGershTV) June 2, 2026

At 6’3’’ and 245 pounds, Cuevas not only gives the Ravens functional flexibility to align over different spots on offense, including the backfield, but he’s also good enough at blocking where the team should feel comfortable leaving him as an extra protector, even if he isn’t used in a traditional inline tight end position.

Most importantly, Cuevas has already turned some heads with a few impressive catches during practice.

Is Josh Cuevas’ roster spot guaranteed?

The fact that Baltimore let Likely walk and passed on a few intriguing veteran options in free agency like David Njoku signaled the team was ready for a change of the guard, so to speak, at the tight end position. Nonethelss, their draft capital investment wasn't really a big one, with the 133rd pick for Hibner and the 173rd pick for Cuevas, both compensatory selections.

In the NFL, fifth-rounders and below get routinely cut when it comes to trimming down rosters to the final 53, so even if the team invested in you back in April, there’s no assurance you’ll have a spot by the time September comes.

Especially, if said team selected another guy at the exact same position before they took you, as was Cuevas' case.

However, by all accounts, Cuevas has been earning his keep in Baltimore so far. The former Alabama product still has his work cut out for him for the summer, when training camp arrives in Owings Mills, but so far he’s shown he deserves a place among the Ravens’ top 53.