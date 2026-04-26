Grading Every Single Baltimore Ravens 2026 NFL Draft Pick

The 2026 NFL Draft saw the Baltimore Ravens made double digit picks for the second year in a row and get exponentially better at some positions and barely move the needle at others.

Now that all the picks are in and the class is finalized, it's time to hand out some grades for general manager Eric DeCosta's eighth draft at the helm of the front office and scouting department.

Here are all 11 selections and their accompanying letter grades based on value and projected impact.

Round 1 (No. 14): OG Vega Ioane, Penn State

With their first overall selection, the Ravens went with what was the chalk pick for them throughout the pre-draft process and landed the best interior offensive lineman and, arguably, the top lineman overall in this entire class.

Ioane gives them another physical tone-setter to pair with veteran John Simpson as they look to execute their vision of being dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Grade: A+

Round 2 (No. 45): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) celebrates after sacking Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Daniel Beale (11) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After passing up on Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, the Ravens stayed patient, and it paid off as they had another instant impact edge defender fall into their laps on Day 2.

Young is one of the most well-rounded prospects at the position in this year's loaded class, who is already entering the league as an upper-echelon edge-setter against the run and is still ascending as a pass rusher. Grade: A+

Round 3 (No. 80): WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

This was the first surprise pick for the Ravens to a degree, not because of the talent level of the prospect, but because it felt like a bit of a reach relative to where he was projected to come off the board. For that reason alone, they don't receive a top mark for this pick, but Lane is a big-bodied pass-catcher that gives them a skill set and physical profile their receiver room was missing prior to this move. Grade: C+

Round 4 (No. 115): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a pass for a touchdown against Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While this double-dip came as a big surprise, given that it came right after they took a different receiver with a similar athletic profile and playing style a round earlier, the value here was tremendous, seeing that Sarratt was projected to go as high as the second round and lasted until the fourth. He brings a championship pedigree, having just won a national title with the Hoosiers, and he possesses some inside/outside versatility and has a knack for making big plays in clutch moments. Grade: A

Round 4 (No. 133): TE Matt Hibner, SMU

This was a way bigger reach than the Lane pick because not only was the 24-year-old Hibner not projected to come off the board until the later rounds, but they traded up to get him and passed over younger and more athletic prospects at tight end and other positions of need.

As for the pick itself, he has familiarity with the coaching staff, having previously played at Michigan during head coach Jesse Minter's tenure as defensive coordinator, and he also possesses some schematic flexibility as a potential dynamic weapon. Grade: C-

Round 5 (No. 162): CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Despite waiting so long to address cornerback, the Ravens still managed to get a steal with this pick of the feisty slot corner who oozes 'Play like a Raven' on film. Rivers was projected to come off the board as high as the third and lasted until the fifth due to being undersized, but he has just as much potential to overcome those perceived disadvantages as Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds, who went more than 100 picks higher in the second round to the New York Jets at No. 50 overall. Grade: A

Round 5 (No. 173): TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

With this pick, the Ravens completed one position double-dip that they were expected to make, and unlike the Hibner pick, this was one was a solid value selection because they stayed put and took him without having to trade up and reach. Of the two rookie tight ends they took, Cueavas has more positional and schematic versatility, and if history is any indicator, the likelihood of him having more of an impact in the immediate and long-term future is high. Grade: B

Round 5 (No. 174): RB Adam Randall, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) looks to gain yards after a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Dejuan Lane (10) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After letting former undrafted speedster Keaton Mitchell walk in free agency by not tendering him, many believe that if the Ravens were going to target a running back, it'd be in pursuit of one with a similar stature and explosiveness. Instead, they got themselves a bigger player at the position who still not only can generate big plays but do so in a multitude of ways, including as a pass catcher since he converted from wide receiver while in college. Grade: B

Round 6 (No. 211): P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

For the second year in a row, the Ravens landed their top specialist at a position of need in the sixth round. This time around, they did so with a big-legged punter who will come in and compete to replace homegrown Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro Jordan Stout, who left in free agency to reset the top of the market at his position. An underrated huge bonus of this pick is that Eckley has extensive experience as a holder in college, whereas Stout had to be taught coming into the league five years ago. Grade: A

Round 7 (No. 250): DE Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

While most seventh-round picks are just dart throws that teams don't want to risk getting outbid for or missing out on in undrafted free agency, this pick feels more like one that has more than a solid chance of turning into a steal. Benny is already familiar with the scheme and multiple members of the coaching staff, having previously been coached by Minter and defensive line coach Lou Espisito. He can play both three and five-technique and has more upside as an interior pass rusher than his mere four career sacks in college suggest. Grade: B

Round 7 (No. 253): OG Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern

A double-dip at guard and no picks spent at center was surprising, but at this point in the draft, there weren't any prospects left at the position who were better than the options they already have on the roster, so they took another solid value pick to further bolster their interior depth. Grade: B