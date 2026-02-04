5 Ravens Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into an offseason that could force difficult conversations about age, contracts, and long-term direction. With the cap always looming and a new coaching structure taking shape, several familiar veterans may find themselves on the outside looking in despite their past or present contributions.

Roster turnover is not new in Baltimore, but this cycle feels different. The Ravens have key young talent approaching extensions, a coaching staff evaluating fits honestly, and a league that is increasingly aggressive in free agency spending. That combination often leads to tough but calculated exits.

Some of these names are obvious. Others are controversial. All are realistic when you look at performance, value, and future flexibility.

Parting Ways with a Veteran WR?

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the more surprising candidates, but the writing may already be on the wall. Hopkins recently voiced frustration about being underutilized during an appearance on the Up and Adams show, and the former All-Pro has never hidden his belief that he still has plenty left in the tank. At this stage of his career, Hopkins is unlikely to accept a reduced role, and the Ravens may not be willing to reshape the offense around him. A mutual parting makes sense for both sides. With that being said, Hopkins is open to returning especially under this new scheme.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Two Homegrown Pro Bowlers Who Could Depart Baltimore

Tyler Linderbaum is a different case entirely. He has been excellent, consistent, and is still just 25 years old. That is exactly why he could be gone. Interior offensive linemen of his caliber do not hit the market often, and it only takes one team to dramatically outbid Baltimore. With a strong supporting cast, Linderbaum could anchor an offensive line elsewhere for years, and the Ravens have historically been disciplined about not overextending financially.

Marlon Humphrey represents the most complicated decision. Cutting or moving on from him could save the Ravens close to $20 million, but the performance questions are real. Humphrey has not looked like himself this season, whether due to injuries, age related regression, or shifting personnel around him. The question becomes whether this is a player decline or a byproduct of scheme and coaching, particularly under Zach Orr and John Harbaugh. Given the price tag, Baltimore may decide to get younger in the defensive back room.

Cap Reality Meets Tough Choices

Chidobe Awuzie is another player who may have played his way out of Baltimore. Signed to a very affordable deal, Awuzie stepped up in moments when Humphrey was unavailable and looked more than capable. The Ravens would likely love to keep him, but cornerback needy teams with cap space could offer a contract Baltimore simply cannot match.

Charlie Kolar rounds out the list. Kolar is a talented tight end with good size at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, reliable hands, and solid blocking ability. Still, the Ravens already invested heavily in Mark Andrews and appear inclined to keep Isaiah Likely as part of the offensive future under Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle. Continuity matters, and Kolar may be the odd man out as a result.

None of these decisions will be easy, but this is how contenders stay competitive. The Ravens have never been afraid to make hard calls, and this offseason could be another example of that philosophy in action.

