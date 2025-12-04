Ravens Could Lose Underrated CB in Offseason

Throughout the ups and downs of the Baltimore Ravens' season, there has been one player who has stood out as a surprise contributor on defense in 2025.

Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signed a veteran's minimum on a one-year deal with Baltimore during the offseason as more of a role player. Awuzie has quietly become one of the Ravens' most reliable coverage corners this season.

His stellar play is why Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker has Awuzie as one of the 15 underrated upcoming free agents who might be in for a big payday in the offseason.

"The Ravens’ 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster, one which continues dipping even going into Week 14. As Baltimore competes for a third consecutive AFC North crown, Awuzie has been a stabilizing presence in the secondary.

"Awuzie has played only 460 snaps, rotating in behind Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. Still, he’s been undeniably great when on the field. Awuzie’s 78.2 overall PFF grade and 80.2 coverage mark both slot top-four among qualified cornerbacks."

"As a lockdown man corner — his 80.0 PFF coverage grade is second at the position — Awuzie could thrive in a more full-time role if he leaves Baltimore. However, it’s worth noting that returns on paying corners 30 or older could drive down Awuzie’s value."

Ravens have to be aggressive in bringing back Awuzie in 2026

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In 10 games this season, Awuzie has racked up 32 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one quarterback hit. His 78.2 overall PFF grade is the third-highest out of 110 qualified cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Ravens have seen a regression in Marlon Humphrey's play as the veteran could be starting to tinker with the twilight of his career. Wiggins has been picking up on his performance and looks to be the CB1 of the future.

Despite being 30, Awuzie is playing some of the best football of his career and showing how good a shutdown corner he is. With Humphrey's last year of his contract in 2026, the Ravens have to start thinking about life without him, and Awuzie could be one of those games.

Of course, paying Awuzie might be complicated since the Ravens just paid tight end Mark Andrews to stay on the team. That might leave Awuzie searching elsewhere for a starting job during the offseason.

Baltimore has to find a way to keep him from walking out the door, as some team will pay him to be a CB2 for them. The Ravens already have him, so make it happen and bring him back.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!