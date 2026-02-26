6 Ravens Free Agents Who Could Re-Sign This Offseason

There are a total of 24 free agents for the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2026 offseason, with 19 of them being unrestricted free agents, leaving the door wide open for a lot of them to be out the door.

The two big ones everyone has talked about potentially re-signing are center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely, with Linderbaum getting offered a "market-setting" contract, while Likely's future with the team remains uncertain.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, there might be six names to watch out for to be brought back onto the team if the price is right for them.

"The Ravens’ list of pending unrestricted free agents includes backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, starting right guard Daniel Faalele, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, blocking tight end Charlie Kolar, edge rushers Dre’Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy, defensive backs Chidobe Awuzie, Alohi Gilman and Ar’Darius Washington and punter Jordan Stout," Zrebiec wrote.

"Huntley, Ricard, Kolar, Awuzie, Washington and Stout could all potentially fit the Ravens’ 'right player, right price' mantra."

Should the Ravens bring back those six names?

Among the six, the no-brainer players who should be re-signed are Jordan Stout and Patrick Ricard. Stout was number one in the NFL in net yards per punt, so his ability to set the Ravens' defense up for success makes it an easy move to bring him back. Ricard is a Ravens legend and a potential future Hall of Fame player who is stellar on offense and special teams.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An interesting one that should be brought back, but is more up in the air, is backup quarterback Huntley. He went 2-0 as the starter in Lamar Jackson's place and didn't throw a single interception, so with all that, plus his skill set being the same as Jackson's, yes, they should bring back Huntley, but it's not 100% yet if they will.

Given concerns about the secondary, Washington and Awuzie might be safe and cost-effective options. Awuzie was arguably the most consistent corner for the Ravens last year in the nickel spot, while Washington could help more on special teams, as he only played late in the season with his ACL injury from last offseason.

Kolar is another fascinating one for the Ravens, as it could all depend on what they do with Likely. If Likely is re-signed, Kolar is going to walk in free agency. With Likely probably out the door and collecting a bigger contract elsewhere, Kolar must be re-signed to be the backup to Mark Andrews.

Of all the pending free agents that Zrebiec picked, those six are the ones that the Ravens should absolutely look at to bring back in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!