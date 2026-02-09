Ravens Upcoming Free Agents: Ranking All 24 Players By Importance

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with significant change, with new head coach Jesse Minter and veteran general manager Eric DeCosta leading the way as they enter a new era of football for the team in purple.

Baltimore's coaching staff is finalizing some pieces, but there will be more work to do. All eyes are going to be on the roster and free agents for the next month.

There are 24 free agents the Ravens have, but which ones should be back? Here's the ranking of all 24 free agents from least important to most important.

Baltimore Ravens 2026 free agents ranked

24. Corey Bullock, C

23. Dayton Wade, WR

22. Basil Okoye, DL

21. Jake Hummel, LB

20. Carl Jones Jr. EDGE

19. Taven Bryan, DL

18. David Ojabo, EDGE

17. Joseph Noteboom, LT

16. Tylan Wallace, WR

15. Brent Urban, EDGE

14. Ar'Darius Washington, S

13. Daniel Faalele, OG

12. Charlie Kolar, TE

11. Chidobe Awuzie, CB

10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR

9. Tyler Huntley, QB

8. Keaton Mitchell, RB

7. Isaiah Likely, TE

6. Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

5. Patrick Ricard, FB

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ricard is automatically signed each year, as he has been a Raven since 2017 and has been a Pro Bowler six times for his work on offense and special teams. He's still got plenty of years to play, so Baltimore should get him back on another contract and keep him on the roster.

4. Dre'Mont Jones, EDGE

Jones really depends on whether they make a trade for a defensive end or sign a big-name player like Trey Hendrickson instead, but regardless, Jones is an important pass rusher to have back. He had 18 pressures and 2.5 sacks on the season, so if the edge rusher position didn't get solved in some way, Jones can at least give them some stability alongside Mike Green and help Baltimore in 2026.

3. Jordan Stout, P

Never underestimate the importance of special teams, as Stout was great for the Ravens last season after finishing fourth in the NFL in average yards per punt with 50.1 and was first in net yards per punt with 44.9. There's no doubt the Ravens should bring him back on a longer deal to stay in Baltimore for a long time.

2. Alohi Gilman, S

Gilman is just a logical choice to bring back after playing well in half a season with the Ravens, but what makes him unique is that he already knows Minter's defensive scheme, so the learning curve would be cut down. Putting Gilman with Kyle Hamilton at safety would be dangerous for this defense, so the Ravens should bring back a key piece to the secondary.

1. Tyler Linderbaum, C

Nobody on this roster needs to come back as much as Linderbaum does after making three straight Pro Bowls from 2023 through 2025. He's going to come at a high cost, but the Ravens must pay him every dollar, with the problems the offensive line had with their guards last season. This must be a top priority for Minter and DeCosta to bring him back.

