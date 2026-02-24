Ravens GM May Regret Wanting to Keep Isaiah Likely

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum has everyone's attention as the top free agent going into the 2026 offseason, but fans can't forget about tight end Isaiah Likely.

Despite last season being a career-low for Likely in his stats, the Ravens tight end is now free to sign elsewhere and is expected to be one of the top available at the position.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked at the NFL Combine if there's a possibility that the team brings back Likely and re-signs him.

"Definitely," he said.

Eric DeCosta wants to bring back Isaiah Likely in 2026

It truly was a down year for Likely, as he set career lows in receptions (27), yards (304) and touchdowns (one). He also suffered a career-high two fumbles in the regular season. The one positive spin on the season is that he still averaged 11.4 yards per reception, which matches what he did in 2024, so he's still productive when the ball is in his hands.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Entering the offseason, Likely and the Ravens' third-string tight end, Charlie Kolar, are both free agents and will be available for any of the other 31 NFL teams to sign. From what it sounds like, DeCosta is going to make sure they try to bring back Likely in 2026.

The problem is that Likely will likely come at a very high cost, as he is expected to land a $8.8 million per year contract. Baltimore is already paying starting tight end Mark Andrews over $13 million per year after giving him a contract extension. That might be too high a price for the Ravens to pay to bring him back.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle just came from a scheme with the Chicago Bears that loves to use two tight ends. If Doyle sticks with that system, it will bode well for Likely, as the Ravens will have to try to keep him on the roster.

There are not many talented and athletic tight ends in free agency, and Likely is near the top of the list. Even if it is expensive, DeCosta feels he doesn't want to lose a pass catcher whom quarterback Lamar Jackson has publicly stated he wants back in Baltimore.

If DeCosta does end up coughing up nearly $9 million per year to keep him in Baltimore, only time is going to tell whether it's the right move or if the Ravens reached on a backup tight end.

