Four Underrated Ravens Free Agents That Must Be Re-Signed

There are at least 24 critical decisions the Baltimore Ravens have to make this offseason, which all involve players being free agents.

19 of them are unrestricted free agents, including Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and former Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. There's a strong chance that most of the free agents available will sign elsewhere, since new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter will want to bring in his own players.

Minter and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta should consider four names to bring back, outside the big names like Linderbaum. These four players are impactful role players who deserve another season in Baltimore for what they accomplished last season.

Tyler Huntley, QB

Huntley doesn't get nearly enough credit for what he did last season, saving the Ravens twice when Cooper Rush struggled, and Lamar Jackson was injured. In five games, Huntley completed 77.6% of his passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions, rushing for another 151 yards. Huntley won both of his starts last year, so with Jackson prone to injury, the Ravens would be smart to make sure they keep their backup quarterback, as he has more than earned it.

Keaton Mitchell, RB

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It might be tough with Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali also there backing up Derrick Henry, but Mitchell should get another look at staying on the roster. Last season, Mitchell rushed for 341 yards and one touchdown while adding nine receptions for 63 yards. Hill is injury-prone himself, and Ali is more of a blocking back on third down, so with Mitchell's speed, that is needed to mesh well with Henry's power running style.

Charlie Kolar, TE

Everyone always talks about Isaiah Likely as a name that should be brought back at tight end, but really, it should be Kolar taking that spot. While Kolar is more of a blocking tight end, he can still help in the passing, as he had 10 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns last season. Mark Andrews will command all the respect at tight end, but Kolar deserves a shot to prove that he can be TE2, plus the Ravens would save some money picking him over Likely.

Jordan Stout, P

There may not be a Ravens free agent who is getting slept on more than Jordan Stout is after his stellar 2025 season in Baltimore. Stout finished fifth in the NFL in average yards per punt with 50.1, but most importantly, led the league in net punt yards per kick with 44.9. Pending free agents like Linderbaum are obviously at the top of the list, but it's hard to find a good punter in the NFL, so why not bring Stout back and let him continue his career in Baltimore?

