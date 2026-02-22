7 Combine Questions That Will Shape the Ravens' NFL Draft Board

The NFL Combine is here, and the Baltimore Ravens are going to use it to find the next generation of talent to help usher in the Jesse Minter era as head coach.

Minter and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta have plenty of positions to address during the offseason, including pass rusher, offensive guard, wide receiver, and cornerback. Their first major question is which positions they fill in free agency versus the NFL Draft.

With the talent level so deep in the draft, it might be hard to resist looking in the draft, but that won't stop many of the questions the Ravens have going into the combine. They have seven important ones that the combine could determine how the rest of the offseason goes.

Should Ravens Draft a CB to Replace Marlon Humphrey?

Humphrey is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career after allowing over 900 yards receiving and struggling in coverage. He has been the subject of trade talks and potentially being a cap casualty for the Ravens. If Minter wants to move on from Humphrey, Baltimore might have to select a cornerback early in the draft.

Would Edge Rusher or Offensive Guard be First Round Pick for Ravens?

The Ravens had some big problems at the two positions mentioned, from sacking the quarterback only 30 times in 2025 to having trouble with Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele starting at guard. Baltimore could get aggressive with bringing in an elite edge rusher like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby, but helping quarterback Lamar Jackson might be the most important thing in the draft. More mock drafts are featuring guards in the first round for Baltimore over any other position.

Can Ravens Find Lamar Jackson Another Weapon at WR?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zay Flowers is a two-time Pro Bowler, but last year, it was all on him in the passing game after down performances from DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman. Hopkins is a free agent, and Bateman's future is not 100% intact with the Ravens, so it could very much open the door for a wide receiver to be selected in the first round. USC's Makai Lemon has been mentioned as a possible target for the Ravens on Day 1.

Can Emery Jones Jr. be the Starting Guard if Ravens Draft One in 2026?

DeCosta has publicly stated that he is looking at Jones to take over as one of the team's starting guards in 2026, after Jones played only five games in his rookie season. Former starting right guard Daniel Faalele is a free agent, and Andrew Vorhees struggled as the starting left guard. Even if Jones ends up starting, Baltimore could still look at drafting a guard in the first round.

Should Ravens Trade Down in NFL Draft for WR?

Some believe that if the Ravens want a receiver, they might be better off moving down with another team, as they could collect more picks while still filling a position of need. If they were to move down in the first round, Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston would most likely be the selection for them.

Will Ravens Move Veteran Players for More Draft Picks?

Humphrey and Bateman have been interesting names that the Ravens have kept track of as trade bait for more picks. DeCosta has publicly said they won't be aggressive in free agency and that their focus is on the draft, so if they move some high-priced veterans, it could help them get younger and acquire more draft picks.

How Much Will Lamar Jackson's Contract Talks Affect Ravens' Draft?

Jackson's contract has to be addressed, as a $74.5 million cap hit is about to hit the Ravens. If they are not able to get it done this offseason, the first round may look a lot different for Baltimore. It could change the direction of what they do, as they might have to build a good portion of the roster through the draft and could end up stacking picks.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!