Ravens Shouldn't Ignore Marlon Humphrey Trade Suggestion

This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have been involved in all kinds of trade rumors with less than one month to go before free agency kicks off.

The most popular name discussed for the Ravens is veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who struggled in the 2025 season, but those suggestions keep popping up.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox had Humphrey ranked third on his trade block big board, with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants as potential suitors.

"Humphrey, meanwhile, will turn 30 in July and is set to carry a cap hit of $26.3 million next season. Trading him would save $7.3 million in cap space, or $15.3 million if dealt after June 1," Knox wrote. "Minter, who spent four years in Baltimore as a defensive assistant, might not be eager to move on from Humphrey and is highly unlikely to advocate for his outright release."

"However, GM Eric DeCosta will likely listen to reasonable offers, given Humphrey's age and contract status. Humphrey is still a dependable starter and should interest teams as a one-year rental with a future to be decided after 2026."

Marlon Humphrey one of the top trade targets in 2026 offseason

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It's easy to see why Humphrey was included on the list, as he's coming off a rough season that might force the Ravens to move on. He allowed a career-high 64.6% completion percentage and over 900 yards receiving in 2025.

Many believe the Ravens will move on from Humphrey in some capacity and roll with Nate Wiggins as CB1, leaving Baltimore in a tough situation with Chidobe Awuzie, a pending free agent. That would leave the Ravens to have to address the cornerback position in the NFL Draft to find another starting-caliber outside corner on the opposite side of Wiggins.

Some fans and analysts have come to Humphrey's defense, saying that last year's struggles are not on him. Experts have pointed to the Ravens' previous defensive coaching staff, led by defensive coordinator Zach Orr, as part of the reason Humphrey has not been playing as well.

It seems like 50-50 odds on whether the Ravens actually move on from Humphrey, but the noise about him being traded or cut is starting to get deafening for the fan base, as they remain mixed on whether he should leave or stay. Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, so it might be too difficult a task for the Ravens to just move one from one of the NFL's best corners in the last five years.