Three Ravens Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After The Draft

We need to begin this exercise by establishing something first. When a team with more glaring immediate roster needs than it’s had in years, is loaded with 11 picks, and it’s a stretch to get to three names in this category, that’s odd. Maybe they should have moved around the board more and traded up.

And it’s not like there isn’t room for some serious upgrades at critical positions and the Ravens should be trying to ensure that some of these veterans are expendable by the trade deadline. But in realtime, we can’t sit here and say the Ravens draft greatly altered the scope of their depth chart.

The top two picks are plug in play where a starter was needed, they didn’t have a proven NFL punter to make way for the one they just drafted. A lot of their picks are more for the future and the players they would displace off the 53-man roster were not people who fans were heavily invested in and who were being counted on to play a ton.

We are getting down in the weeds a bit here to find these scenarios. The Ravens are stuck with some vets who aren't aging well due to their drastic contracts. So we had to hunt a little here. And the loss of playing time and/or a roster spot could become very real for three recent draft picks in particular.

G Andrew Vorhees

The Ravens got him in the seventh-round because of his injury but thought of him as a potential starter. He got the chance over the course of the last two seasons and was part of an offensive line that failed miserably in 2025. Baltimore was heavily linked to Penn State guard Vega Ioane throughout the pre-draft process, so none of this could shock Vorhees. And with the Ravens signing veteran guard John Simpson early in the offseason, Vorhees will be competing to be the next man up if an injury emerges, but Emery Jones (third round pick a year ago) will have something to say about that. Vorhees has 20 starts in his career … Gonna take some doing to get to No. 21 here now. If I were him I’d be learning how to snap ASAP.

WR Devontez Walker

He doesn’t show up very often, but when he does it’s usually a splash play touchdown. Neither of the receivers the Ravens took in the mid-rounds – Ja’Kobi Lane or Elijah Sarratt – has the explosiveness to win downfield like he has, but that’s probably better news for the more established vertical threat Rashod Bateman than it is for Walker. A fourth-round pick in 2024, Walker’s days (limited as they were) as a potential starter as X receiver seem over at the very least

DE Adisa Isaac

Zion Young’s selection in the second round is going to bump some people down the pecking order and maybe Isaac off the team. He has been hurt for the vast majority of his time here since being selected in the third round in 2024. He’s played in just four games. He doesn’t have enough natural pass rush to be the kind of kid they cling to just in case. Tavius Robinson has far more upside and would be a natural replacement for Young if he got hurt. And there could be an un-drafted free agent who makes at impact on the edge.

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