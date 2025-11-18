Ravens OL Named Player Under Most Pressure
The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line, a longstanding source of chagrin within the team's fan base, toiled away in another rocky showing in Week 11.
Lamar Jackson's front line of blockers have had nearly three months' worth of chances to build some continuity as pass-protectors and run-blockers, yet they continue to live up to preseason concerns as the weakest position group on the Ravens' headache-inducing roster. Jackson's pocket has fallen under siege more than ever this season, and that lack of reliability has seeped into how well he and star running back Derrick Henry are able to do fulfill their roles in the run game.
The Ravens pushed through more uninspiring play to improve to 5-5 after their most recent 23-16 bout against the Cleveland Browns, their first repeat opponent of the 2025 season. And despite having plenty of experience against star defensive end Myles Garrett going in, they still failed to put up much resistance against him amidst his four-sack afternoon.
Who's To Blame?
The offensive linemen will continue sticking out as the group receiving the most side-eyes moving forward, but when ESPN called out the Ravens player under the most pressure moving forward, they didn't turn to one of the easy targets on the right side like Daniel Faalele, nor could they say much about the productive constants in Tyler Linderbaum or Ronnie Stanley, turning instead to left guard Andrew Vorhees.
"Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele have faced heavy criticism for their struggles on the interior offensive line, and there will be increased pressure to upgrade both spots this offseason if they fail to turn their seasons around," Jamison Hensley wrote.
"In replacing free agent Patrick Mekari at left guard, Vorhees has the lowest pass block win rate (91.8%) among the Ravens' starting offensive line and has allowed five sacks. The constant pressure up the middle has been a problem for quarterback Lamar Jackson," he continued.
This is the same group of linemen that the front office opted to ride it out with at the recent trade deadline, figuring that good blockers were too valuable to be available for the plucking. Head coach John Harbaugh sounds optimistic with the improvements he's seen out of the line, and remains confident in the guys he's already called upon to rise to the occasion.
Using their futile performance in the face of a Hall of Famer like Garrett alone isn't a fair assessment, but Jackson's been taken down from behind scrimmage 23 times already in six and a half games, already tying his total in a complete 17-outing season just last year. And it's not like his play or field awareness has taken a sharp downturn; he needs time to do his job for this team to go anywhere, and that will fall on guys like Vorhees and Faalele to get sturdy and continue getting in the way.
