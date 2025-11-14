Browns Star Could Cause Major Problems for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' run of maintaining a squeaky-clean injury report was glorious while it lasted, with that long-awaited stroke of good fortune clearing the squad's path to win their third straight game in their previous matchup.
But unlike the lead-up to that most recent victory against the Minnesota Vikings, the Ravens' won't be quite as comfortable in bracing for Week 11. Lamar Jackson's been instrumental in Baltimore's midseason turnaround, throwing and running with little indication that his previously-injured hamstring remains a bother, but he reportedly missed a previous practice this past week in treating knee discomfort.
That's a detail that the Cleveland Browns will be sure to keep in mind as they prepare to host the division rivals. They haven't been swept in a season series with the Ravens in five years, and even after falling to the pseudo-contenders in Week 2, Cleveland has the defensive weapons to challenge the star quarterback in ways that others can't match.
Preparing for the Near-Inevitable
ESPN's experts were sure to remind readers of what to potentially expect in another showdown between the MVP-candidate of a quarterback and the former Defensive Player of the Year just waiting to crash his pocket.
"QB Lamar Jackson isn't at full strength because of knee soreness, which puts extra emphasis on protecting him from edge rusher Myles Garrett," Jamison Hensley wrote. "In Garrett's past nine games against Baltimore, he has recorded 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits. 'He's probably one of the best edge rushers this league has ever seen,' fullback Patrick Ricard said. Through nine games, the Ravens have allowed 25 sacks, which is one more than they gave up all of last season."
Jackson's been at the receiving end of 18 of those sacks, and that can't be helping his already-tenuous health. The offensive line hasn't done him many favors, and even though they've marginally improved over the course of the rocky season, they opted to hold pat at the trade deadline and prepared to set off with this same group of protectors.
Sub-par tackles are food to an edge rusher like Garrett, as even a quarterback as elusive as Jackson can only do so much against the Browns star. He notched 1.5 sacks in Week 2, factoring into the five tackles he combined for.
He was then held to a fairly quiet November, but suddenly broke out for a five-sack day at New England against the top-seeded Patriots two weeks ago. If Jackson's hobbled, Garrett will sniff it out before taking action.
