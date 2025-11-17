Ravens' Mark Andrews Extends Win Streak Against Browns
If there's one feature the Baltimore Ravens (5-5) should expect from their bi-annual matchups against the Cleveland Browns (2-8), it's been found in the nonsense that regularly ensues.
Despite spending just about every snap of the 2020s as the superior team, the Ravens had yet to sweep their inter-divisional showdown in five seasons. While they've strung together scoring drives and highlight plays with the best that the NFL has to offer, there's always been a seemingly impossible Ravens collapse or disruptive multi-sack game from star edge rusher Myles Garrett to frustrate anyone who thinks that AFC North football can be relied upon.
The only Raven who fully delivered on his midweek hype was, funnily enough, Mark Andrews, whose statistical presence in this matchup made for more of a footnote than a game plan-worthy one.
He looked to make a bit of history for himself, entering just three yards shy of Derrick Mason's franchise-record 5,777 receiving yards, and had a chance of solidifying himself as Baltimore's all-time leading receiver with just one catch.
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end did a lot more than that, clinching the record fairly easily with an early reception. In what turned out to be yet another gritty, 23-16 dogfight against the Browns, Andrews ran in the go-ahead score for his first-ever rushing touchdown to bookend his big day with a bit of trickery.
His team needed him to come through in this one, looking to extend the win streak to four games in a surprisingly unsurprising tight contest. Lamar Jackson, who delivered Andrews' franchise-leading strike, couldn't shake Garrett in what turned out to be a four-sack day for the future Hall of Famer, and some ill-timed blunders from the special teams unit certainly didn't help.
LaJohntay Wester's return game was the ugliest stain on what once looked like a likely Ravens loss, diving for and missing on a punt that quickly led to another Browns field goal and a temporary lift of his regular duties as the go-to return man. Numerous penalties also stymied their slow progress, while a combination of inaccuracies and poor fortune plagued Jackson into his first multi-interception game of the fall.
Shadeur Sanders fell short of a game-winning drive in his first-ever opportunity at NFL minutes with the Browns. Like the Vikings before them, the Browns made their last few minutes against the Ravens interesting following Andrews' touchdown dash.
Despite that slew of mistakes that the annually competitive Ravens have grown accustomed to over the course of this up-and-down season, they've finally completed the long road back to a neutral record that they've marched since their showdown against these same Browns in Week 2.
