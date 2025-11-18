Ravens' Lamar Jackson Grinds Out Another Winning Performance
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to lose a game since completing his return from a hamstring injury that kept him out for a month's worth of matchups.
After backup Tyler Huntley set the table for Jackson with a quick win out of the bye week, the star now captained his squad to three more consecutive victories to mark all the way back to a neutral 5-5 record.
Jackson has taken his regular place back in the MVP conversation, albeit at a lower position than he's accustomed to after the season's slow start. And though wins aren't purely a quarterback statistic, his presence has made a palpable impact in reorganizing the previously discombobulated offense.
But ever since his first game back, a dominant outing against the underwhelming Miami Dolphins, it's fair to point out that the game hasn't come easily to Jackson. Back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns have tested him with two of the stingier defenses in the league, forcing occasional miscues out of the mistake-averse quarterback that haven't ended up mattering in the end.
He took a while to get going in Minnesota due to a combination of the Vikings' unusually disruptive pass rush and some poor receiver luck, and some of those same issues carried over to Cleveland.
Comparisons Between Weeks
The Vikings lacked a star edge-rusher to really frighten the Ravens' offensive line, instead turning to an aggressive blitz and frequently putting their hands in the way of Jackson's short passes. The Browns had Myles Garrett, who continually beat Baltimore's protectors to take the star down on four sacks.
And while Week 11's drop reel wasn't as substantial as what they experienced in Minnesota, the Ravens' miscues after the throw continued producing obscenely unfortunate results for Jackson. His first credited interception arrived when a ball squirted through both of Keaton Mitchell's hands and into a pick-six. Turnover No. 2 came when a pass tipped off the line once again ended up with the wrong team for Jackson's first multi-interception game of the season.
And just like he did against Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Jackson won his positional matchup in Cleveland against a similarly unproven combination of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Still, the game inconceivably came down to the wire, 23-16.
Growing as Secure Winners
While questionable game-management nearly resulted in the Vikings' upset, the Ravens' did their job in this past fourth quarter with Mark Andrews' sneak play resulting in his first-ever rushing touchdown. Sanders had a shot to steal this one, but the revitalized Ravens defense once again locked in for their most crucial series of the week.
It was the kind of performance that, once again, got the job done, even if it wasn't always easy on the eyes. Jackson's given reason to criticize the occasionally-inaccurate pass or poorly-timed sack, but he's now held up against two of the NFL's 10 lowest-scoring defenses in back-to-back outings to keep the season alive, and that's all the team cares about now that they're in survival mode.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!