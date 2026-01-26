Ravens Cautioned to Monitor Pass-Rush Depth Entering Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens took a hard-pivot in evaluating their direction this January, turning the page on the John Harbaugh era and embracing change within their ranks. They wasted no time after firing their longtime head coach, immediately covering all bases in speaking to any candidate with a more inspirational or creative edge, someone who provided a tangible, schematic advantage amidst the front office's attempt to return to their winning ways.

Los Angeles Chargers' Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter evidently checked all of those boxes, beating out at least 15 other candidates who received interviews for the gig. He made it work without many flashy pieces across the conference, banging out back-to-back elite defenses with Jim Harbaugh, John's brother, but it's now up to Ravens' management to surround their new coach with the talent he'll need to flourish in Baltimore.

Jun 16, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And the team's decision-makers have their work cut out for them; this most recent 2025 roster was deeply flawed, only reaching eight wins due to the top-end talent dragging everybody else along. They have a lot of free agents to tend to, and one key position group could continue sapping from the defense should it go mismanaged this summer.

Maintaining Tabs on Expiring Edge-Rushers

The pass-rush had little juice to begin with throughout this past season, placing far less pressure on opposing quarterbacks than what's expected out of a contender. According to ESPN's research, this was the first season since 1996, the first in the franchise's history, where not one player notched at least six sacks.

Most of the players that Harbaugh and co. trotted out were either too young or too old to step up and fill such necessary. The defensive line lacked much threat with star linebacker Nnamdi Madubuike missing most of the season while Roquan Smith suffered from a down-year, leaving the weathered Kyle Van Noy and inexperienced prospect Mike Green to figure it out on the fly.

Van Noy's injuries and Green's rookie lumps held the squad back early, requiring a trade for another veteran, Dre'Mont Jones, to provide some necessary breathing room. But now, both he and Van Noy are able to test the market following the frustrating season. And while the Ravens have no shortage of players to check in on, this suddenly-concerning positional depth is seen as one of the most pressing, quietly-brewing priorities in their attempt at giving Minter everything they can.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (41) greets fans prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Adding Another Generation of Pass-Rushers

The situation is tenuous enough that the Ravens were advised by ESPN's draft experts to continue consolidating the depth along the edges. Even if they land both of the spirited Ravens, neither of the two quarterback threats will be on the roster for much longer, and team management has shown no signs of slowing down in their attempts to continue building through the draft.

Zion Young out of Missouri and Michigan man Derrick Moore were two of the young defensive ends that Jordan Reid recommended that fans keep eyes on, each of which "fit the profile of players that Baltimore has gravitated toward in prior draft."

The hulking 6'5 Young has posted increasingly-better numbers in each of his four collegiate seasons, most recently accumulating 6.5 quarterback takedowns, 42 tackles and two forced fumbles in his senior season. And Moore, a Baltimore native, profiles more as a sack specialist, accumulating 30 NCAA tackles to 10 sacks.

While the Ravens have grown used to picking in the back end of each round of the NFL draft, their losing record and failed playoff campaign have won them a rare favorable spot in the order. They'll pick 14th with plenty of capital to invest over seven rounds, a department in which Minter can focus alongside his new band of decision-makers.

