Ravens Could Avoid Facing Bengals Offense at Full Strength

Two weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens were a game above .500 for the first time this season and heading into a pivotal primetime matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving. Their AFC North rivals had to take the field without their full complement of weapons in the passing game as veteran standout wide receiver Tee Higgins was out with a concussion.

The Bengals were still able to emerge victorious in upset fashion in franchise quarterback Joe Burrow's first game back since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2, thanks in large part to the Ravens' inability to take care of the ball as they turned it over a season-high five times.

Cincinnati's passing attack was held in check in the first half, but began to move the ball better in the second after Ravens rising star second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins left the game and did not return with an injury.

Both Wiggins and Higgins returned to the lineup for their respective teams in Week 14 losses, but only one of them is on track to play in the rematch between the Ravens and Bengals that will take place in Week 15 at Paycor Stadium.

Following a triumphant return to the lineup from an individual performance standpoint with 6 catches on 11 targets for 92 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, including some that saw him hit the turf pretty hard, Higgins self-reported concussion-like symptoms. He was placed in the protocol for the second time in three weeks, according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass ahead of Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals fell to 1-4 on the season with a 41-38 loss to the Ravens. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Higgins was evaluated for a concussion twice during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 and was cleared to return to play the independent neurologist. If he isn't able to clear the protocol in time for this upcoming week's rematch, it would be an advantage for the Ravens secondary that is at full strength and loaded with four first-round picks, including a pair of Pro Bowlers.

However, even without Higgins, the Bengals still have All Pro No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase who still had a potent performance in the first game against the Ravens with a game-high 7 catches and 110 receiving yards with a long of 43.

Baltimore's secondary has allowed the opposing team's top pass catcher to eclipse 100 receiving yards in each of their last two games, as they gave up 148 receiving yards on 7 catches to D.K. Metcalf in their Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After getting gashed through the air for multiple 20-plus-yard plays in back-to-back games, the Ravens will need to keep a lid on the Bengals' passing attack, whether Higgins plays or not.

"We do a good job of jamming people at the line and covering people," head coach John Harbaugh said after the Steelers game. "We've been exceptional in man coverage, but those plays were made, and it was really all they had."

Ravens won't face Bengals All Pro pass rusher at all in 2025

Also sitting out the first meeting between Baltimore and Cincinnati on Thanksgiving was four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who didn't play due to hip and pelvis injuries. The 2024 NFL sack leader, who recorded 17.5 in each of the past two seasons, hasn't played since Week 8, and after undergoing core muscle surgery, according to multiple reports, the pending free agent won't just be missing this upcoming game against the Ravens but may not play against them again in a Bengals uniform.

Hendrickson has been one of the most consistently disruptive and sack artists in the league since arriving in the AFC North, with 61 of his 81 career sacks coming in Cincinnati. Against the Ravens in particular, he has been a thorn in their side, recording 5 sacks in 8 games between 2021 and 2024.

