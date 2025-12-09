Ravens Sign Former Texans Veteran OL

The Baltimore Ravens made a move to add depth to their offensive line on Tuesday, signing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to the practice squad and releasing defensive end Carl Lawson. At 33 years old and listed at 6’3, 320 pounds, Tomlinson brings experience and size to a unit that has struggled this season to protect the quarterback and create the running lanes the Ravens’ explosive offense has relied on in the past.

The Ravens’ offensive line has been under the microscope this season, as injuries, inconsistency, and mismatches at the line of scrimmage have hindered what was once a dynamic attack. Defenders have repeatedly won one-on-one battles, moving offensive linemen off the line of scrimmage and forcing the backfield to adjust under pressure. These struggles have had a ripple effect, limiting the Ravens’ ability to execute deep shots, open running lanes, and sustain drives with efficiency.

A Veteran Presence in the Trenches

Tomlinson enters the Ravens’ fold with a resume that includes a Pro Bowl selection and status as a former first-round pick. While he’s 33, his career experience and technical ability give him a chance to stabilize the guard spot, providing both depth and mentorship for younger linemen. If he can stay healthy, his addition can’t hurt the Ravens’ protection schemes and could help prevent some of the breakdowns that have plagued the line this season.

Watching Tomlinson in past seasons, it’s clear he has the tools to compete at a high level, though there have been moments when defensive linemen have convincingly won reps against him. The Ravens are likely hoping that a combination of coaching, scheme, and Tomlinson’s veteran savvy will translate into more consistent protection forLamar Jackson and more room for their rushing attack to thrive.

Depth in the trenches is always valuable, and Tomlinson’s presence on the practice squad provides the Ravens flexibility while giving him time to acclimate to the system. For a team that has prided itself on a balanced, physical offensive identity, having a seasoned guard who can step in when needed is an important addition. His growth with the Ravens will be intriguing to watch, and even if he isn’t a permanent starter right away, his ability to stabilize a struggling offensive line could make a meaningful difference in the team’s second half of the season.

