Bengals Keep Ravens Alive Heading Into Rematch

The Baltimore Ravens suffered disastrous endings to high-profile matchups in back-to-back weeks, enough to completely erase the positive momentum they accumulated after five consecutive wins and throw the rest of the season into serious question.

Their first encounters with the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers took place from the safety of their home stadium in Baltimore, and Joe Burrow's return game on Thanksgiving Day should have arrived as a warning to anyone betting on the Ravens to be able to hang with competent offenses. He waxed his division rival in an embarrassing 32-14 beatdown, and Baltimore failed to bounce back in a 27-22 loss at the hands of their foremost rival.

Even after a long week of rest, a roster this flawed can only go as far as Lamar Jackson takes them, and he doesn't look physically capable of rising to that occasion. Various miscommunications caught up to the Ravens in the final seconds, and Jackson's final attempt at saving the squad came crashing down with his sack to end regulation.

How Dead are the Ravens' Odds?

That looked to doom the Ravens' odds of storming back into playoff contention. Those victories against the unimpressive Cleveland Browns now feel like distant memories amidst this most recent pair of Ls to drop the Ravens to a 2-2 inter-divisional record, with one more looming Bengals matchup in Week 15 looming large as the scales continue tipping against them.

The sleeping giant of the wild card may have entered the weekend with just four wins, but they look like they meant business with Burrow back in charge. He looked sharp in a visit to the Buffalo Bills before ultimately succumbing to Josh Allen and crew, a fate the Ravens can perfectly understand.

Even at 4-9, though, the Bengals aren't completely out of the hunt, especially in a division as poor as the AFC North. The Steelers just reclaimed the No. 4 seed with a 7-6 record, and nothing guaranteed with a team as battered as Pittsburgh and guided by a quarterback as weathered as Aaron Rodgers.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

While they look to solidify their meager playoff standings, the Ravens still have one last swing to make in their next game. They'll make the trek to Cincinnati with a two-game lead up on the Bengals, and can stay ready for the Steelers' next mistake in staying right on Pittsburgh's tail. The Ravens are still alive, but they won't have much to play for in the season's final month if their chief rivals continue succeeding at their expense.

