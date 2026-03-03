Ravens Could Be Playing Internationally in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of other things to worry about before their 2026 season, but another factor they have to think about has been added to their plate.

Baltimore is super focused on getting new contracts done with star quarterback Lamar Jackson and pending free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum. With those at the top of their minds, they do have to start thinking about the future for 2026, and something certainly popped up for them.

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they will have a home game in Madrid during the 2026 season. Among the teams that they could play is the Ravens, as the AFC North plays the NFC South next year.

The Ravens are no strangers to playing international games if selected. Baltimore has been overseas twice since the NFL started its international series back in 2007.

In their first game overseas back in 2017, it was a forgetful performance for Baltimore as they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-7. They played in Wembley Stadium in front of 84,592 fans.

The Ravens would return to the United Kingdom in 2023, playing this time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a crowd of 61,011. This result was much better for Baltimore as they went on to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-16.

It is worth noting that the Ravens' chances of going to Madrid might be lower than those of other NFL teams. Specifically, because Baltimore's international marketing rights are only in the United Kingdom. While that doesn't mean that the Ravens are completely out, it does mean other teams in the Spain market have a much better chance of getting it over them.

Baltimore would love to have their team back on international ground and see them in someplace other than the United Kingdom. The tough part is how the players will react to being overseas and adjusting to the time changes. In the last two games, the Ravens have been on both sides of the equation: it didn't work for them one time, and it did another.

All the Ravens fans will be anticipating whether Jackson and company will be playing in Madrid next season, but they still have to wait another two months to find out. Until then, the focus will be strictly on ensuring they have the right talent on the roster to make a Super Bowl run next season.

