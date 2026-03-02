The Baltimore Ravens have wrapped up their time at the 2026 NFL Combine with some great results from the rookies coming into the league.

There was a lot of noise around Baltimore at the combine, with most of the talk being about center Tyler Linderbaum and quarterback Lamar Jackson's contracts. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter got some much-deserved buzz as one of the top new coaches of the offseason.

Among all the rumors and chatter about the Ravens, there were some clear winners on the team and some much clearer losers. Here is the list of players and coaches who are considered winners and losers.

Winner: Jesse Minter, Head Coach

Minter is the hottest name of the offseason, as many have compared him to the Chicago Bears' hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach last year. All the right things are being said from Minter about changing the culture and backing up his guys like Jackson and Linderbaum. While no games have been played yet, Minter already looks like a great hire for Baltimore.

Loser: Andrew Vorhees, OG

This offensive line rookie class looks very athletic and promising, which does not bode well for Vorhees, who is on the hot seat entering the final year of his contract. Daniel Faalele is out the door to free agency, and 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. is expected to start in 2026, leaving the option that if the Ravens go guard in the first round, Vorhees most likely loses his job as starting left guard.

Winner: Tyler Linderbaum, C

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Whether Linderbaum stays in Baltimore or goes elsewhere, he'll end up being one of the biggest winners of the offseason. He's about to land a contract that appears to be north of $20 million per year and has plenty of teams that want him. Life is pretty good for Linderbaum, even at the expense of some stressed-out Ravens fans.

Loser: Eric DeCosta, General Manager

There is a ton of pressure on DeCosta to get these negotiations between Lamar Jackson and Linderbaum done before the 2026 NFL offseason officially begins. Linderbaum's asking price keeps going up by the day, and Jackson's extension is still not done after two months of the offseason. If nothing changes, DeCosta might end up with egg on his face, and even though he spoke about getting those done, optimism is starting to slip away a bit.

Winner: Rashod Bateman, WR

Bateman was expected to be a potential trade bait candidate in the offseason after having the worst season of his career in 2025. Now, reports say he is safe for 2026, which gives Bateman another shot at proving himself as a starter. Even if the Ravens add another receiver in the draft or free agency, Bateman appears to be in the clear for now, but his seat will certainly be hot in 2026.

