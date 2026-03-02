The Baltimore Ravens have a little over a week to try to get a deal done with their star center, Tyler Linderbaum, who is expected to be one of the top free agents available.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told the media at the NFL Combine that the team offered Linderbaum a "market-setting" contract. Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer shared that Linderbaum is asking for far more money than anyone expected.

"Word is Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum is shooting for $25 million per year in free agency. I don’t think he quite gets there. But the fact that Baltimore declined its fifth-year option on him, and didn’t tag him, purely because those calculations include all linemen, is why a player of his level gets to the market. Both the option and the tag are based on what tackles make."

Tyler Linderbaum asking for $25 million per year

There's no denying that Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the NFL, as he has made the Pro Bowl three years in a row. He was the fifth-highest graded center according to Pro Football Focus in the 2025 season, as he finished with an 80.3.

Currently, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid center in the NFL, averaging $18 million per year. That means Linderbaum is trying to get $7 million more per year than Humphrey is.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clearly, Lindebaum is shooting for the stars and might be getting way too ahead of himself on this deal. He will most likely end up beating out Humphrey for the highest contract for a center in NFL history, with it likely reaching more than $20 million.

It's not known what the Ravens actually offered Linderbaum, or what DeCosta's definition of "market-setting" is, but it's safe to assume it isn't going to be $25 million per year. If that was the offer, Linderbaum would have accepted it by now.

Ravens fans shouldn't doubt the idea that if DeCosta is asked to pay more than $20 million a year, he will walk away from the negotiation table and let Linderbaum sign elsewhere. Baltimore can easily get a solid starter in the reported backup option, Connor McGovern, for more than half the cost and still have the offensive line in good shape.

Baltimore would love a scenario in which Linderbaum returns and is Lamar Jackson's center for at least the next five years, but there is a reality that he might not come back because of the price tag. If it stays at $25 million per year, Linderbaum will 100% be playing for another team.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!