The Baltimore Ravens are starting to get healthy at the right time of year, with three games remaining in the season, but they got a critical update on one of their underrated offensive weapons.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided the media with an update on one of his running backs, Justice Hill, who is dealing with a neck injury that caused him to miss the last three games and is currently on IR. Harbaugh hopes to have Hill back within the next two weeks.

"He is, he should be right there. I mean, hopefully he'll be able to play, but hats off to the guys. Rasheen (Ali) he's played really well, too, but Justice coming back is a real possibility next week, but the latest I would think the week after."

Coach Harbaugh with a status update on Justice Hill pic.twitter.com/AyhqTkiU38 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2025

Justice Hill is inching closer to returning for the Ravens at the right time

It's been one of the quieter seasons for Hill as he hasn't been featured in the offense as often as he has been over the last few years. He has rushed just 18 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Hill has also caught 21 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Those would be Hill's worst season since 2020, when he had just 60 yards on 12 carries and 20 yards receiving. Baltimore's backfield has started to get crowded to the point that Hill is almost being pushed out of the rotation even before the injury.

While Derrick Henry clearly gets the majority of the carries, it's been mostly Keaton Mitchell getting the backup carries with 39 for 295 yards and one touchdown. Over the last few weeks, Rasheen Ali has been getting more playing time, with 24 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards, and one touchdown on the year.

Just for the depth at running back, Hill will be good to have for the Ravens, giving them the security blanket they need. Looking at the reality, though, Hill might not get used in the offense with others stepping up at the right time.

Mitchell has blazing speed, and Ali is proving to be a versatile back who can help in the passing game. Those are things the Ravens need to have, and with them being available more often than Hill, they have to go with the guys they know will be there. Don't discount a comeback from Hill when he returns, though, as he is still a good backup in the NFL.

