Every Baltimore Ravens fan was highly disappointed in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' 2025 season, as his first year with the franchise was most likely his last.

Hopkins finished the season with just 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns, which were all the lowest of his career when playing a full season. This has led to the Ravens most likely moving on from him and looking for alternative options. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame shared the site's top 50 free agents, with one of them of interest to the Ravens as a potential landing spot: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

"Allen almost went unsigned throughout the summer before finally landing in his old home with the Chargers. He proved to be a quality signing, catching 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Despite being 33, Allen remains an excellent slot receiver who should have suitors looking to give him a decent one-year pact."

Keenan Allen could make for best case replacement to DeAndre Hopkins

Throughout his career, Allen has been a model of consistency, spending 12 of his 13 seasons with the Chargers, with the other year with the Chicago Bears. He's posted six years with over 1,000 yards and had six Pro Bowl selections and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Where there has been a clear regression in Hopkins' play over the last few years, Allen has stayed consistent with his play. Only once in his career has he had a season with fewer than 700 yards, and that year, 2016, he played in just one game.

The Ravens have Zay Flowers, who has made the Pro Bowl two years in a row and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Baltimore. Rashod Bateman struggled with under 250 yards and two touchdowns on the season after signing his contract extension before the 2025 campaign.

Baltimore has some concerns about the wide receiver position that need to be addressed during the offseason. Many mock drafts have had the Ravens taking a wide receiver within the first three rounds of the draft.

Allen might be a solid solution, as it would give the Ravens a good insurance policy for Bateman and whoever they add in the draft. Consistency is much needed at wide receiver with Hopkins being second in receiving yards, which is nearly a 900-yard difference between him and Flowers' 1,211 yards.

While Allen would be a band-aid fix for the 2026 season, it is also a good financial decision for the franchise. Verderame projects that Allen's contract could be a one-year, $6 million deal. That sounds like a solid investment for the Ravens to pursue.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!