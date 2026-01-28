Ravens Star Opts Out of Pro Bowl at Last Minute

Despite not being able to make the postseason, the Baltimore Ravens fan base was looking forward to closing out the season by watching their top players participate in the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens had six players selected to the Pro Bowl, including wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is making his second appearance in the game after posting the best season of his career and a second straight season of 1,000 yards. That dream of seeing him in the Pro Bowl did not last long, though.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Flowers is going to be replaced in the Pro Bowl by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Nothing has been officially reported as to the reason for Flowers' not participating in the Pro Bowl.

Zay Flowers will not be in the Pro Bowl after a great 2025 season

Flowers had the best season of his career as he caught 86 passes for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He's made the Pro Bowl two years in a row and was in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year as he finished sixth in the voting back in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Last season, while the stats looked great, Flowers did struggle to hold onto the football. He had three fumbles on the season that would hurt the Ravens in games.

The reality is, though, that without Flowers in the passing game, the Ravens would have suffered after disappointing seasons from DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman in 2025. Flowers got some support from Mark Andrews, but Flowers did the heavy lifting in the passing game.

What separates Flowers from most of the receivers in the NFL is the blazing speed that makes him a deep threat. It also makes him dangerous with yards after catch, as it is nearly impossible to bring him to the ground.

Baltimore is going to have to, at some point, give Flowers a contract extension, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson is not going to want to see him walk out the door from Baltimore. Flowers is building good chemistry with Jackson, and the Ravens can't afford to see that get removed because they didn't pay him what he deserved.

The Ravens are most likely another year or two away from having that discussion with him, and while it's disappointing to not see Flowers in the Pro Bowl, everyone has their reasons, and after the recent passing of his grandmother, it's perfectly understandable to pass up on the Pro Bowl and stay in the offseason instead.

