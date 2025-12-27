Ravens Face Long Injury Report Ahead of Packers Matchup

The Baltimore Ravens enter Saturday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers facing serious uncertainty at the most important position on the field. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful with a back injury, a designation that casts real doubt on his availability and shifts the tone of this game.

Jackson’s status has been closely monitored throughout the week, but the doubtful tag suggests Baltimore is preparing for life without its star quarterback as the postseason picture tightens, with Tyler Huntley prepared to step up if called upon.

Baltimore is also dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and has been ruled out for this contest. His absence impacts depth along the interior defensive line, an area that could be tested depending on how the Packers approach their offense.

Linebacker Jay Higgins is listed as questionable with a knee injury, adding another name to a growing list of Ravens players whose availability will be decided late.

Green Bay’s quarterback situation took a decisive turn on December 25th, when Jordan Love was downgraded to out. Love’s absence shifts the Packers’ focus to Malik Willis, who is officially listed as questionable. Willis’ designation appears to be related more to illness than injury, as a sickness has circulated through the Packers locker room this week. Unless his condition worsened following Thursday’s final injury report, Willis is expected to be available.

The illness has impacted other Packers as well. Sean Rhyan and Christian Watson did not practice due to illness, creating uncertainty around their availability heading into Saturday. Their status will be worth monitoring as Green Bay continues to manage health concerns throughout the roster.

Injury Report Outlook and Key Absences

Despite the illness concerns, Green Bay did receive some positive news. Running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play after being limited in practice throughout the week but avoiding a questionable designation. His availability could be important as the Packers adjust offensively without their starting quarterback.

Along the offensive line, guard John Williams has been ruled out, while Zach Tom and Aaron Banks are both listed as questionable. Safety Evan Williams, wide receiver Bo Melton, and Savion Williams also appear on the injury report as questionable.

With both teams dealing with quarterback uncertainty and multiple contributors battling injuries or illness, this matchup may come down to depth and execution. For Baltimore, the focus will be on whether the team can weather a potential absence from Lamar Jackson.

For Green Bay, it will be about managing health and finding consistency without Jordan Love. As kickoff approaches, final availability decisions could play a major role in determining how this game unfolds.