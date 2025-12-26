Packers QB News Could Change Ravens Playoff Chances

The Baltimore Ravens head to Green Bay this week with their season still technically alive, but barely breathing. The margin is thin, the path is messy, and now the entire feel of the game has shifted. With Jordan Love officially ruled out and Lamar Jackson not expected to play, their Week 17 bout turns from a quarterback showcase into a backup quarterback showdown, a test of depth, discipline, and survival.

Nothing about this setup is clean for Baltimore. The Ravens are still alive, but only on paper, and every snap now carries weight. This was already a game they could not afford to drop. The quarterback news only tightens the screws, stripping away any illusion of comfort and turning this into a grind.

Lamar Jackson’s absence was expected after he suffered a back contusion against New England. Baltimore has been here before, living in that uncomfortable space where belief in the system has to outweigh the loss of its most dynamic player. Tyler Huntley is likely to get the start, and while he does not bring Jackson’s ceiling, he brings familiarity. You could not design a more fitting backup to step in for Lamar within this system. He can run the offense, protect the ball, and keep the Ravens from beating themselves.

ESPN Sources: Packers QB Jordan Love is out Saturday night vs. the Ravens due to his concussion and Malik Willis is expected to start. pic.twitter.com/em6d6lJg6H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2025

Then the matchup flipped. Jordan Love was officially ruled out as he continues through concussion protocol, and suddenly this game took on a different tone. Instead of facing Green Bay’s franchise quarterback, Baltimore now prepares for something that may be just as tricky.

A Dangerous Backup Changes Everything

Malik Willis is not your average backup, and the Ravens are fully aware of that. He is one of the most capable second quarterbacks in the league, and his skill set forces defenses to stay honest. John Harbaugh made that clear this week.

“Malik has done a great job. He’s very elusive back there. His timing and his mechanics have really looked good this year. So, he’s obviously a very dangerous quarterback.”

Green Bay’s QB situation has been fluid, but based on the likelihood of Malik Willis playing (now confirmed), I asked John Harbaugh what he’s observed:



“Malik has done a great job. He’s very elusive back there. His timing and his mechanics have really looked good this year. So,… pic.twitter.com/gew4WZnXIS — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) December 26, 2025

The resume backs it up. Willis started two games last season and won both, showing he can step in without shrinking the offense. He extends plays, punishes poor angles, and keeps drives alive when coverage holds up. With free agency approaching, he has positioned himself as a player teams around the league will be calling this offseason.

For the Ravens, this changes the equation. Without Lamar, mistakes become magnified. Against a quarterback like Willis, missed tackles and loss of contain turn into momentum swings, but the bigger issue is the pass defense. Willis is not a quarterback you want sitting comfortably in the pocket. If Baltimore gives him time, he can carve up coverage just as easily as he can escape it. The Ravens have to be disciplined on the back end, collapse the pocket, and make every throw uncomfortable, while the offense treats every possession like it matters, because it does.

This is no longer about style points or hypotheticals. It is about getting through another week. Win, and the season gets to breathe a little longer. Lose, and it ends the hard way, in the cold, against a backup quarterback good enough to make it sting.

