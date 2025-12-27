Ravens Predicted to Improve Behind New QB

Lamar Jackson's PR is in the mud, and it's shown in how numerous analysts have approached the Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

This could be an important, season-defining game for the 7-8 underachievers; they could still make the playoffs if they go 2-0 to finish the season while the Pittsburgh Steelers go 0-2, but that would require their suddenly learning how to win in a big spot.

Their destiny was already out of their hands, and then the injury reports came in. Jordan Love is set to miss his start, joining Jackson on his respective bench in a marquee matchup that now features backup quarterbacks suddenly starting for both sides. And after a week of contrived takes that the Ravens would be better without their 2x MVP, his understudy has inadvertently grown more popular by default.

“I think Tyler Huntley gives them a better chance to win the game," former NFL coach-turned-talking head Eric Mangini said. "I’m sure he’s excited about the opportunity. And it looks like Lamar’s not really excited about opportunities right now.”

Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini on Lamar Jackson vs. the Packers



Comparing Quarterbacks

Mangini specifically pointed to this game from four years ago, one in which Huntley finished with four total touchdowns and 288 all-purpose yards.

If he wants to prop Huntley up for his spot performances in both seasons past and in recent history, fine; he's impressed whenever he's been called upon, scraping out a timely win against the Chicago Bears to start a five-game win streak right in the middle of the season and fighting all the way through last week's crushing loss to the New England Patriots.

With that being said, the former coach's source, that "established beat writer with many ties to the organization," didn't drum as much actual reporting as much as he chose to go scorched-earth on Jackson in his column. Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun has led the charge on the star quarterback in recent days, theorizing that he and head coach John Harbaugh are both ready to part ways while suggesting that such a move would benefit the Ravens more than it would Jackson.

The suggestion to take the side of the middling roster and coaching staff over the generationally-talented quarterback is pretty ridiculous, but so is using a game from four years ago as a primary source for a reason to side with a career-backup, albeit a relatively competent one, over Jackson. Even in his presently-battered state, he's continuing to look better by the week with increased mobility and a return to form as an accurate downfield passer.

Huntley vs. Packers backup Malik Willis wasn't what the NFL intended in setting the pair of injury-riddled squads up for a Saturday night showdown, but neither is the media circus that's closely followed Baltimore's season-long collapse. Either Huntley does what he's been doing by playing his heart out and giving the Ravens one last chance, or everyone who's slammed Jackson for a myriad of unfair reasons will better understand the rocky situation that led to his injury accumulation.

