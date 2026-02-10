Ravens Facing Difficult Offseason With Multiple Top 100 Free Agents

There are at least 24 roster decisions the Baltimore Ravens will have to make, as they could all be walking into free agency.

It doesn't help that there are some top-notch starters who might collect big paychecks elsewhere in the NFL if the Ravens can't come up with a deal for them. Some of those big names include center Tyler Linderbaum, tight end Isaiah Likely, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, and safety Alohi Gilman.

FOX NFL reporter Greg Auman ranked the top 100 free agents entering the 2026 offseason and named their potential fits. Auman included four Ravens free agents on the list, but what he has proposed for each could be too much for Baltimore to handle financially.

99. Alohi Gilman, S

Gilman had a solid first season with the Ravens after Baltimore traded for him from the Los Angeles Chargers. He ended up collecting 68 tackles, six pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one touchdown.

Gilman has an advantage: he knows the new Ravens head coach, Jesse Minter, well from their time in Los Angeles. Auman mentioned that Gilman could be in line for another two-year, $10 million deal, which would be a great deal for the Ravens to consider.

56. Dre'Mont Jones, EDGE

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While Jones helped the Ravens' pass rush in the same ways after the team traded for him, he didn't make the kind of impact fans thought he would. In 12 games, he racked up 18 pressures, 17 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.

Auman believes Jones is looking at an $8.5 million per-year contract, with no mention of the Ravens bringing him back. Baltimore might have bigger ideas on who to bring in at edge rusher and could pass on Jones.

30. Isaiah Likely, TE

It was a down season for Likely, who had just 27 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown. Key drops and a fumble at the goal line late in the season defined a frustrating campaign for the tight end.

Auman considered the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, as he could sign a one-year, $8 million deal to prove he can be an elite tight end and reset the market in 2027. Baltimore could still be in the running for him, but Mark Andrews getting an extension late in the season complicated those chances.

5. Tyler Linderbaum, C

Linderbaum has made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons and is considered one of the top five centers in the NFL right now. He allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit in 536 pass blocking snaps in 2025.

Auman looks at Linderbaum to make about $18 million or more per year in free agency. If Baltimore is serious about building the franchise around star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens must give Linderbaum whatever he wants.