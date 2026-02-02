Ravens Key Offseason Dates: Combine, Draft, Training Camp and OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens have been nothing short of proactive over the course of the offseason's first month.

They weren't comfortable with the 8-9 record they finished with, so they fired Head Coach John Harbaugh two days after the regular season's conclusion. And knowing that the vacant post was among the NFL's most desirable, they ran through candidates during the peak of the hiring cycle and agreed to terms with Jesse Minter, one of the most promising options among the talent crop.

It's been an active few weeks for a team that hasn't seen the field together since early January, and the long offseason is just getting started. Free agency, draft and training camp-related deadlines remain between now and the fall, leaving the fans plenty to look forward to as they evaluate the squad's shift into the Minter era.

NFL Combine: Feb. 22 - March 2

The NCAA season ended just after the Ravens missed out on the playoffs, and each of the now-draft-oriented organizations need only wait three more weeks before they'll get to evaluate the incoming batch of NFL-ready contributors.

On-field workouts for defensive linemen and linebackers are expected to commence on Feb. 26. Defensive backs and tight ends will take their place on the following day, as will quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs after them. By the first day of the following month, the offensive linemen will wrap up the party.

Free Agency: March 11

A little over a week after evaluators get their first look at each of the league's most tantalizing prospects together in a controlled setting, they'll have to choose which proven players will play where.

The Ravens have numerous recent-contributors to keep an eye out for heading into 4 p.m. on that Wednesday, including star center Tyler Linderbaum, tight end Isaiah Likely and a pair of veteran defensive ends in Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones to headline the most demanding free agents of the bunch.

They, as well as whoever catches Baltimore's interest from around the rest of the league, will help determine how easy of a job Minter has ahead of himself in marking the beginning of the 2026 NFL league year.

NFL Draft: April 23-25

Once the majority of the high-intrigue free agents have settled on a home for the near-future, attention turns back to the next generation of NFL talent. The dead space between mid-March and late-April will be filled by the NFL Draft, where the Ravens have even more chances to fill out their roster.

The franchise has plenty of capital to burn that night. Not only can they enjoy the 14th spot at each round of the draft, a silver lining to the losing season that they just endured, but the Ravens currently hold 11 picks over the seven rounds thanks to several timely trades and some helpful compensatory picks on Day Three of the draft.

Rookie Minicamp: Early May

The freshly-drafted prospects will get the joint offseason workouts started together quickly following the Ravens' selections. While specific dates have yet to be announced, Ravens' media has narrowed the window down to May 1-4 or 8-11.

The rapid-fire imprint that organizations hope to make on the young talent could determine who each team will keep entering the next month, with early cuts expected to take place on the first day of June. While valuable youth pieces are typically safe from this, as they've yet to cash in on their value to influence the salary cap, this is when they're set to be released.

Organized Team Activities: Late May-Early June

This is when older players have the option to join the fresh draftees for workouts. Still voluntary, they often play roles in who remains following the cut deadline.

The dates for the acclimation process have similarly-yet to be released, with that announcement still pending until rookie minicamp is closer on the horizon.

Mandatory Minicamp: Mid-June

Finally, the 2026 Ravens will share the field together for the first time following the optional workouts. This is when the big guns like Lamar Jackson finally emerge from the long offseason, though known quantities like him rarely require as much attention as less-proven teammates.

By this point, the upcoming schedule will be looming. From here, the Ravens will prepare to slim the roster down to the final 53 active members, and the preseason will lay the groundwork for what's to come for the franchise after what promises to be an active spring and summer.

