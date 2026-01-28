Ravens' Isaiah Likely Predicted to Join Local Rival

The Baltimore Ravens have a critical offseason ahead of them. They're still in the beginning phases of getting their personnel in order and locating the right on- and off-field decision-makers to guide the team back to a place of realistic contention, forcing the front office to decide on finding a new coach as the free agency window creeps closer.

Jesse Minter will take John Harbaugh's place as the franchise's head coach, but who he'll lead in his new locker room remains a mystery until March 11, the first day that players can sign as free agents.

Star safety Tyler Linderbaum and the key edge rushers who could realistically test the market in the coming months stand at the definitive crest of the Ravens' list of re-signing priorities, but the amount of players on the team who could have played their last snap in the purple and black goes well beyond the trench workers. Isaiah Likely is another recognizable name to watch entering signing season, and not everyone is assuming that his return to Baltimore is an automatic given.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Zachary Pereles sees Likely as a top-50 free agency asset when surveying the NFL's most intriguing contract decisions awaiting every league-wide team-builder, but he isn't predicting that the Ravens retain their enticing tight end. Instead, he's envisioning Likely's cross-state move to the Washington Commanders.

"Washington needs to replace Zach Ertz, and Likely provides speed and athleticism Jayden Daniels hasn't had at the position before," Pereles wrote.

Running Out of Room

The Commanders just endured a season defined by the old age of their roster, and could use some fresh juice in the massive pass-catcher to reinvigorate Daniels' offense.

Those are the same traits that the Ravens will miss if Likely walks for nothing, as Lamar Jackson's own scoring scheme needs all of the scorers it can get. He severely lacked in reliable playmakers to make good on his passes, and though Likely was no stranger to the occasional gaffe, he provides youth and upside that the franchise could benefit from.

The franchise clearly doesn't want to pay him based on his upside, though, allowing him to test his market away from the only NFL team he's ever known. He, alongside Linderbaum, each provided plenty of chances for the organization to ink them past their fourth campaigns, but occasional flashes haven't proved enough to buy them any more security.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates tight end Mark Andrews (89) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While Likely's 2025 season came and went without a reported extension offer, his inter-positional teammate, Mark Andrews, was allowed to re-up for a few more years despite his own slipping production. Likely's long been held back by Andrews, a longtime favorite target of Jackson, locking down the starting spot, and the idea that he'll likely remain handcuffed to the bench can't be enticing for anyone looking for a breakout.

Plenty of organizations could use some youth at tight end, a position that's growing increasingly-popular as deceptive passing attacks continue growing in size, The Commanders, as well as Pereles' other alternatives in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, could afford to get younger in bolstering their respective receiving cores. And while the Ravens may be keen on continuing to diversify Minter's first-year offense, the cap-strung team may have to watch their former fourth-round pick travel elsewhere for his competitive football fix.

