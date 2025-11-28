Ravens Fans React to Lamar Jackson's Sideline Frustration

Lamar Jackson’s struggles continued in the Baltimore Ravens’ Thanksgiving night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He completed 17 of 32 passes (53.1%) for 246 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He also lost two fumbles, resulting in a total of three turnovers.

Although there were moments of brilliance for the Ravens’ quarterback, he looked unsettled behind an offensive line that struggled with protection throughout the night. The interception, the result of a deflected pass in the red zone, killed any hopes of a Baltimore comeback.

Jackson was visibly upset with the play, as he aggressively threw the helmet onto the bench upon returning to the sideline. The clip went viral on X, gaining over 335k views in just a few hours.

Heartbreaking: Lamar Jackson threw his helmet after throwing his first interception on the night.



That was his third total turnover of the game.



Something isn’t right with Lamar…😔💔



pic.twitter.com/1wmaoOoBjR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2025

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the frustrating moment.

“Lamar chucking that helmet like it personally betrayed him just tells you everything! Dude’s frustrated, hurting, and trying way too hard to fix it all at once. But at the same time… that helmet flew with the kind of velocity we wish the passes had tonight. 🤷‍♀️,” one fan said .

“that was the most accurate throw of the night from lamar,” another added.

that was the most accurate throw of the night from lamar — Paranoia (@xo_Paranoia) November 28, 2025

“Playoff Ravens arrived early this year! And he’s definitely not 100% healthy.” a fan posted .

“He has to grow outta that shit,” a fan commented .

Fans Take Digs at Lamar Jackson Following Disappointing Performance

Many fans have counted Jackson out after a series of poor performances this season. The Ravens QB has struggled with multiple lower-body injuries and even missed some games.

“It’s not fun for him anymore, teams figured him out, injured or not, he is behind on the learning curve. Partially coaches fault.” A fan wrote .

“He has stopped getting better. Doesn't work at his craft. Appears lazy and disinterested. Imho. I would trade him now,” another fan said .

“He’s just a dogshit QB,” a fan posted.

He’s just a dogshit QB — Depressed Buffalo Sports Fan (@Tommy_Dangles72) November 28, 2025

Some Baltimore fans defended the two-time NFL MVP despite the forgettable outing.

“Zay Flowers TD got called back bc of a weak call, Isaiah Likely missed bc he let the ball go on the half yard line. 2 missed TDs to no fault of Lamar. He will be fine.” One fan commented .

“Shut the fuck up nothing is wrong with LAMAR. GET HIM A OLINE,” said another.

Shut the fuck up nothing is wrong with LAMAR. GET HIM A OLINE — ダニエルオルテガ (🟪⬛️ 🐦‍⬛ 4-5 nd on the rise) (@daniel_ortega05) November 28, 2025

“That hamstring clearly , he can’t move how he like,” a comment read .

The Ravens’ five-game winning streak snapped against the Bengals courtesy of a subpar outing from Jackson and Baltimore’s offense. They also lost the division lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers following the loss.

Jackson and Co. has a comparatively tougher schedule ahead. They will play the Steelers twice, the Patriots, the Packers, and the Bengals in the final stretch of their 2025 campaign.

