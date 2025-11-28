Ravens Lose Starting CB vs. Bengals

In a game where the Baltimore Ravens needed all their top defensive players, the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned after a two-month absence, and the Ravens lost a key starter on that side of the ball.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins has been ruled out of the game against the Bengals on Thanksgiving Day with a foot injury. Late in the first half, Wiggins limped off the field with a lower leg injury. Baltimore has ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Outside of one play or so with Wiggins getting burned by the Bengals' wide receivers, he had a solid first half during the game. Wiggins leaves the game with two tackles and two pass deflections against Burrow.

Ravens are hoping for Wiggins' injury to not be that bad

This season, the Ravens have not gotten the consistent play from their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, after he came off a Pro Bowl season in Baltimore last year. They needed someone in the secondary to step up, and Wiggins has been that guy.

Entering the Bengals game, Wiggins has racked up 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions in 11 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Wiggins' overall grade is a 60.8, ranking 57th out of 110 eligible cornerbacks in the NFL.

In a season where injuries plagued the Ravens in the first half of the season, losing an emerging star in Wiggins is a massive loss for the team. Wiggins has been one of the very few consistent cornerbacks on the roster as the team has leaned more on safeties like Kyle Hamilton to help on pass defense.

Wiggins was off to a good start in the Bengals game, with Humphrey struggling to match up with Ja'Marr Chase on the Bengals. While Wiggins wasn't perfect himself, he made some nice plays right before he got injured in the game.

Baltimore might lean more on Chidobe Awuzie to step up at cornerback to play well, and he had looked good in the first half. It also elevates the play of second-year cornerback T.J. Tampa, who will take on a bigger role with Wiggins lost for the game.

The Ravens will not know more about Wiggins's foot injury until after the game, when they examine its severity. If Baltimore is looking at something long-term that takes a hit on their cornerback depth, it could be a long second half of the season for the Ravens.

