Proposed Trades for Ravens' Lamar Jackson Wouldn't Work

At the beginning of the offseason, there was a wild rumor and narrative that, with a head coach change in Baltimore, a new quarterback could be in the conversation, with Lamar Jackson potentially being traded.

Of course, these rumors died pretty quickly as the Ravens brass have expressed their desire to get a contract extension done with Jackson in the next two weeks. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon shared four quarterback trades that would shock the NFL world, with Jackson being on the list, and a reason that the Ravens could do it was given.

"The Jackson era is now eight years old, and the Ravens appear to be headed in the wrong direction following an 8-9 season. The team has won just three playoff games and has made the AFC Championship just once in his tenure. Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in NFL history, but he's missed large chunks of three of the last five seasons due to injuries. It's fair to wonder if he's peaked, and how much longevity there might be there," he wrote.

"Without even getting creative or persuading a trade partner to take on more of the financial burden than they'd technically be required to, the Ravens would save $17 million against the salary cap by unloading the 29-year-old this offseason, per Spotrac. Considering that they're starting fresh with a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, another major change could make sense if the price is right," Gagnon continued.

The proposed trade offers for Lamar Jackson are undesireable as well

Gagnon continued by sharing some trade offers that would go to the Ravens for Jackson. There are three teams that would have offers, and three others that would just offer players in exchange for him.

New York Jets - both of their 2026 first round picks

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray, 2026 number three overall pick, 2026 second-round pick

Las Vegas Raiders - 2026 number one overall pick, 2027 first-round pick

Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions - one or two players involved

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The only ones that would make any sense for the Ravens are the Jets' and Raiders' offers, because those include at least two first-round picks. While the Raiders' pick would help the Ravens land the projected number one pick, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Jets' offer would force Baltimore to scramble in free agency or the trade market to find a new starting quarterback.

Arizona is not terrible with Murray and their first two picks in 2026, but there is a considerable risk with Murray. He has been injury-prone and hasn't been the same quarterback over the last three years, so he doesn't even come close to the kind of signal-caller that Jackson is.

Between the Texans, Bengals, and Lions, unless they are offering their starting quarterbacks and a draft pick for Jackson, they should not be entertained for offers. They may have either a great defensive player or an offensive star that could join the Ravens, but they will have low draft picks to even consider it.

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP, and Baltimore would be crazy to let him go for less than two first-round picks and a star player. Ravens fans shouldn't have to worry about losing Jackson as the team will make sure to get his new contract done and keep him in Baltimore for a very, very long time.

