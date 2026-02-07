Ravens Fans Will Agree on Zay Flowers' 2025 Label

Every Baltimore Ravens fan can see that wide receiver Zay Flowers is going to be a star in this league.

In his first three seasons, Flowers has made the Pro Bowl twice and has gone back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards. It's clear that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is comfortable with Flowers and has become his number one receiver.

While Flowers has been very good, another thing can be true too, that he has not been consistent as a star.

Last season was very evident of that case as Flowers had some good moments and not so great moments.

Zay Flowers named one of the most volatile receivers in the NFL in 2025

Pro Football Focus writer Nic Bodiford looked at four wide receivers who were considered the most volatile in the NFL in 2025. Flowers found himself at the top of Bodiford's list.

"Flowers made good on his 2025 WR1 prospects, detailed in January 2025, in Weeks 1-18 scoring formats, finishing as the half-points per reception (half-PPR) overall WR7. He did so by delivering agonizingly erratic weekly fantasy finishes while enduring unreliable, injury-impacted quarterback play. Flowers’ 79.9 PFF offense grade ranks second among his three NFL seasons," Bodiford wrote.

"Flowers finished as the overall WR1 in Weeks 1 and 18, banking just four top-12 finishes all season. In Weeks 2-13, he finished as a WR2 or better just once, notching an overall WR21 finish in Week 11. He finished in the WR1-WR24 range in Weeks 14-18, banking three top-12 positional finishes."

Early in the regular season, it wasn't like that as Flowers had over 70 yards in four of his first five games of the season. Then he had four games with under 60 yards, and the rest of the 12 games. He finished with just three 100-yard games, and two of them came in the last five games of the season.

Overall for the 2025 season, Flowers had 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns, all either tied or were career-highs for him. He was selected for his second Pro Bowl of his three-year career, but decided to pass on going.

One thing Bodiford adds in his article is that the Ravens bringing in Declan Doyle as the new offensive coordinator might make a big difference for the team.

"Flowers, 25 years old, successfully broke into the WR1 tier, though his weekly results are among the most volatile of 2025. He must now learn a new offensive scheme, implemented by the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, who spent six of the last seven seasons studying under Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Doyle should provide Flowers with increased opportunities as a post-catch producer, lining up in the slot, potentially stabilizing Flowers’ weekly results, if he can absorb the playbook this spring and summer."

Ravens fans would love to see Flowers clean up some of the mistakes from last year, as he had three really bad fumbles that hurt them in three losses in the season. If he can clean that up in a new offensive system, watch for him to break loose in 2026, but if not, it could get worse for the young receiver.

