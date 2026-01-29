Defensive Star Was Ravens' Most Valuable Player Over Lamar Jackson

The 2025 Baltimore Ravens may as well have been constructed to be tragically left behind by end-of-season award voters. They have top-end talent that can compete with anybody in the NFL, but not enough roster depth to meaningfully contend for the postseason like they're used to.

They had the occasional wins and enough recognizable faces to suggest that they meant business, but even if they'd converted on their final play of the regular season, they never had a shot at scaring anyone in a big game between their untrustworthy coaching staff, the lack of help they had on either side of the lines and their battered, former MVP of a quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is normally a shoe-in to feature as a candidate for the Most Valuable Player in the league, let alone his own team, but he suffered more from this presently-constructed roster than any of his teammates. He was as unprotected as he's ever been from opposing pass-rushers, and enjoyed less time to do his job than ever before while taking some particularly nasty hits from his crumbled pocket.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson (94) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The two-time MVP did his best, but he just wasn't consistent enough to lift the Ravens like he's been known to on such a regular basis.

On the other side of the ball, though, the stabilizer of the defense held up to captain the defense as well as he possibly could have. Kyle Hamilton lived up to everything he was expected to this past season, repaying the front office's recently-signed contract extension offer with a First Team All-Pro return.

Earning a Unique Distinction

For his season-long efforts, Hamilton was named by CBS Sports as the team's 2025 MVP. He was more than worthy of filling in for an award that would usually be reserved for Jackson, displaying his versatility and upward trajectory in a third-consecutive Pro Bowl year.

"While the Ravens are entering a new era with Jesse Minter as head coach, the former Chargers DC will love what he's getting in Hamilton," Tyler Sullivan wrote. "The safety was a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his young career, and continues to stuff the stat sheet. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Hamilton was the best coverage defender in the NFL in 2025, ranking first in lockdown rate."

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes as Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He looks the part of the captain on the defense out there on the field, slotting in wherever he feels like he's most needed. When he's not hawking passes, he can be regularly found creeping closer to the line of scrimmage than most safeties would dare go, routinely frightening opposing quarterbacks to aid the Ravens' ailing pass-rush.

Minter will need all of the toys he can get in making the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach following his move to Baltimore, and Hamilton, the queen of the chess board, will make his life easier than most other players could possibly manage. As good as a healthy Jackson is on offense, Hamilton is just about as effective to the team's defensive process, having now tacked on another year as one of the most impactful players in the game.

