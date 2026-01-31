Ravens' Grade Perfectly Sums Up Nightmare Season

Who could have figured that one kick would completely change the future of the Baltimore Ravens' franchise?

The 2025 season was about as much of a roller coaster ride as fans could have expected, with a 1-5 start, a strong midseason push, and a disappointing 8-9 finish. After much reflection on the year, Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon gave the Ravens a D+ grade for what was as bad a season as it could have been for Baltimore.

"Along with the Chiefs and Lions, the Ravens were one of the great underachievers of 2025. Lamar Jackson's injury situation is a significant factor that deserves consideration, but it doesn't absolve a team that struggled defensively and still came up short when it had a chance to win the division. I'm not sure they're moving in the right direction as they close out the John Harbaugh era."

Besides Jackson's injury, the main problem for the Ravens and their slow start was the sheer number of injuries to key players like Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, and many others. That was caused by the 1-5 start to the season, and once Jackson and others came back, they had a great end of October and beginning of November to try to make a run.

Ultimately, the Ravens lost two of their last three to end the year on a bad note after what looked like a great comeback by Baltimore. It was small things like Derrick Henry not playing in the final two drives of the New England Patriots loss, Mark Andrews' fumble in that same game, and Tyler Loop's missed 44-yard field goal in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers that just made everything add up to what became a miserable season for the Ravens.

The good news is that the Ravens are off to a strong start in the offseason despite the messy breakup following the firing of former head coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has seemed to have hit a home run with their new head coach, Jesse Minter, with a detailed search for the job.

Baltimore's future seemed very gloomy once the clock struck zero in the Week 18 Steelers game, but things seem to be going in a different direction. Everything might not get resolved at first for the Ravens, but with Minter running the show, it couldn't possibly go worse than it did in the 2025 season for Baltimore fans.

