Ravens Have Historically Bad Game vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens made undesirable history on Thanksgiving night in their 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson and Co. broke multiple records en route to losing the division lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens lost four fumbles for the first time since Week 10 of the 2007 season, also against the Bengals. The last time Baltimore coughed up the ball four times in a contest, John Harbaugh hadn’t yet taken the reins, and Jackson was just 10.

Jackson lost two fumbles himself, while tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Zay Flowers each added to the tally.

Baltimore’s five total turnovers are the first time the Ravens have reached that number since a 2013 Week 4 game at Buffalo. The team hadn’t turned the ball over five times in a home game in 18 years, dating all the way back to a loss to Peyton Manning’s Colts in December 2007.​

This is the first time the Ravens have committed five turnovers since 2013 (at Bills).



Ravens hadn't turned the ball over five times in a home game in 18 years (2007 vs. Colts), per ESPN Research. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 28, 2025

The Bengals had managed only ten takeaways in their first eleven games of 2025, but their defense feasted in Baltimore, forcing five turnovers in one game alone.

Ravens Fail to Capitalize Against Struggling Bengals

Entering the Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, the Bengals' defense had allowed 25+ points in every game except their season opener against the Cleveland Browns. They had lost eight of their last nine games and were on a four-game losing streak.

All the odds were in Baltimore’s favor, but they missed out on the opportunity to extend their winning streak to six. The Ravens became the first team to not score 15+ points against Cincinnati this season.

Bengals’ offense failed to breach the 20-point mark in the last two games, but the Ravens’ defense allowed them to put 32 points on the board. Baltimore’s defense had also prevented the opponents from scoring 20+ points in the last six games, but that streak also snapped at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving night.

The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-6. They have to face division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, twice in the remaining five games. They will also go up against the Bengals once again. Their remaining two fixtures are against the New England Patriots, the only team with 10+ wins this season, and the Green Bay Packers.

Lamar Jackson Hits Career-Low

The Ravens quarterback’s passing struggles reached a career-worst point Thursday. For the first time in his career as a starting NFL quarterback, Jackson went three straight games without throwing a touchdown pass. He has failed to reach a 60% completion rate in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Over the last three games, Jackson has recorded zero passing touchdowns, zero rushing touchdowns, three interceptions, three lost fumbles, and nine sacks.

